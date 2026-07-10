Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna addresses divorce buzz, informs Akanksha Chamola, ‘You are still my other half’

The continuous speculation surrounding Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s marital relationship got a significant information in the current episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Making a surprise look on the Netflix truth program, Gaurav resolved the rumours surrounding their relationship.

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Gaurav Dismisses Legal Divorce Rumours

On the program, Gaurav exposed that while the couple has actually gone over separating, they have actually not taken any legal actions towards ending their marital relationship. His declaration follows Akanksha made headings throughout the program’s best by exposing that they had actually been living individually for the previous year and were preparing to part methods.

Gaurav worried that the reports recommending they are currently separated are far from the reality.

Simply Discussed, Nothing Official!

After welcoming the candidates, Gaurav turned to Akanksha and confessed that her discovery on Lock Upp had actually left him shocked. Reacting to the extensive reports about their marital relationship, he stated, “We just discussed it. No petition was signed, nothing is official.”

Akanksha pointed out that their discussion about separation had actually stayed incomplete since Gaurav had actually left to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Concurring with her, the star acknowledged that he never ever anticipated the problem to end up being public in the method it did.

Farah Khan Facilitates a Candid Conversation

Later on in the episode, host Farah Khan welcomed the separated couple into the jailer’s cabin for a personal conversation. Far from the other participants, the 2 honestly discussed the debate surrounding their individual lives.

Gaurav when again clarified that before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi in May, they had actually simply talked about separation. According to him, no legal files were signed and no divorce petition has actually been submitted, regardless of the presumptions being made outside.

Gaurav Opens Up About Rumours and Trolling

The star confessed that he was surprised by the stories that appeared after Akanksha’s confession. He stated lots of people had actually currently concluded that the marital relationship had actually lawfully ended long back, while others questioned the couple’s intentions for discussing their relationship on tv.

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“We discussed it in May before I left for the show; everyone thinks that we’ve already been divorced for a year. They are saying, Akanksha was giving an audition in that show, and I was doing it for sympathy,” he stated.

Gaurav likewise described online claims recommending he had actually been taking Akanksha to public occasions in current months just to make her more popular. While he accepted that individuals would continue forming viewpoints, he confessed that the criticism directed at Akanksha impacted him one of the most.

“Legally you are still my wife”

Making his stand clear, Gaurav stated he might not overlook upsetting remarks focused on Akanksha since, in the eyes of the law, their relationship has actually not ended.

“But I can’t take them saying anything against you because legally you are still my wife, and I am still your husband, and I don’t like it when people talk bad about anybody I have been with, or I am with,” Gaurav stated.

Responding to his remarks, Akanksha stated individuals need to comprehend that 2 fully grown people can pick to end a relationship agreeably, and if they stop working to accept that, it is their own viewpoint. Gaurav likewise confessed that managing their separation has actually not been simple and stated neither of them has actually had anybody to genuinely confide in throughout this stage.

Akanksha Becomes Emotional While Discussing Her Future

The discussion took a psychological turn when Gaurav guaranteed Akanksha that he would continue supporting her despite where life takes them. His words left her in tears. Akanksha discussed the unpredictability of starting a brand-new chapter in life, including that Gaurav’s recognized profession makes it hard for him to totally connect to her present battles.

She ended up being a lot more psychological when the conversation moved to her bisexuality and how it ended up being public throughout the truth program. Akanksha exposed that Gaurav had actually constantly learnt about her sexuality and had actually regularly supported her with understanding and approval.

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Gaurav-Akanksha Remain Legally Married

The couple has freely recognized talking about separation and has actually been living apart, Gaurav’s look on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has actually clarified that the legal procedure of divorce has actually not yet begun. In the meantime, the 2 stay lawfully wed regardless of the unpredictability surrounding the future of their relationship.