OTV Exclusive: Puri Gajapati Maharaja declares ISKCON’s unforeseen Rath Yatra driven by promotion and contributions

19659001]The Gajapati Maharaja kept that if the Central Government selects to step in, ISKCON would not have the ability to disregard the needs concerning adherence to the conventional Rath Yatra schedule.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/09/gajapati-pix-2026-07-09-21-52-50.jpg"alt ="Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb"> Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb Photograph: (OTV)

Revealing strong annoyance over ISKCON’s observance of Rath Yatra on a date various from the conventional schedule followed in Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has actually declared that the organisation is inspired by monetary interests instead of spiritual custom.

Speaking on the debate surrounding ISKCON’s unforeseen Rath Yatra, the Gajapati Maharaja said that the organisation has actually stopped working to comprehend the real customs connected with Lord Jagannath. He stated that without studying the ‘Skanda Purana’, one can not genuinely comprehend the significance and routines of Lord Jagannath.

The Gajapati Maharaja even more declared that ISKCON’s choice to arrange Rath Yatra on a non-prescribed date is driven by its desire to draw in contributions and get promotion. According to him, the organisation hesitates to cease the unfortunate celebration since it gets considerable monetary contributions through such occasions.

He likewise declared that another factor behind ISKCON’s persistence on holding the Rath Yatra outside the conventional schedule is that its foreign fans are not allowed to get in Srimandir in Puri. As an outcome, he declared, the organisation continues to carry out the celebration on alternate dates as a matter of persistence.

Check Out: Untimely Rath Yatra row deepens as ISKCON turns down Puri Gajapati’s appeal

The Gajapati Maharaja kept that if the Central Government selects to step in, ISKCON would not have the ability to overlook the needs relating to adherence to the standard Rath Yatra schedule.

“Earlier, during Srila Prabhupada’s time, all Rath Yatras organised by ISKCON were celebrated on the proper tithis. After Srila Prabhupada, his disciples deviated from the prescribed dates as the festival became increasingly popular. They have studied the Bhagavatam, Chaitanya Charitamrita, and the Bhagavad Gita, but not the Skanda Purana. They do not know who Lord Jagannath is. They consider Lord Krishna to be the main deity and Lord Jagannath a secondary deity in their temples. However, it is actually the other way around,” stated Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb.

“ISKCON’s decision to organise Rath Yatra on a non-prescribed date is driven by its desire to attract donations and gain publicity. The organisation is reluctant to discontinue the untimely festival because it receives substantial financial contributions through such events,” he included.