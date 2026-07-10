Crorepati forest ranger sent out to prison for having possessions 372% greater than earnings in Odisha

Forest ranger Rabindra Kumar Nayak was sent out to prison after Odisha Vigilance apprehended him in an out of proportion properties case. Detectives declared he collected possessions 372% greater than his recognized earnings throughout federal government service.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/09/crorepati-forest-ranger-sent-to-jail-for-possessing-assets-372-percent-higher-than-income-in-odisha-2026-07-09-21-22-19.jpg" alt="Crorepati forest ranger sent to jail for possessing assets 372% higher than income in Odisha"> Forest ranger Rabindra Nayak and his palatial structure Photograph: (OTV)

Forest ranger Rabindra Kumar Nayak was sent out to prison on Thursday in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after being detained in an out of proportion properties case by the Vigilance wing of Odisha Police.

Check Out: Odisha Vigilance raids homes, workplace of Kendrapara Forest Ranger over DA case

According to Vigilance authorities, Nayak had possessions worth 372 percent more than his recognized income sources. Throughout searches carried out on Wednesday, detectives uncovered 2 multi-storey structures, 6 plots of land, 283 grams of gold accessories and money amounting to Rs 2.14 lakh.

Authorities stated Nayak started his federal government service in 1988 with a regular monthly income of Rs 1,000. The Vigilance examination was released following accusations that he had actually collected wealth out of proportion to his genuine incomes for many years.

After his arrest, he was produced before the court and consequently remanded to judicial custody. The Vigilance is continuing its examination into the case to identify the complete level of the possessions supposedly obtained through out of proportion methods.

Odisha Vigilance released raids at 4 places the other day following DA claims. Nayak works as the ranger of Kendrapara Forest Range under the Cuttack department.

Performing on search warrants provided by the Special Vigilance Judge, Cuttack, the groups began collaborated raids throughout the Cuttack and Kendrapara districts.

The group included 5 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 9 Inspectors, and 5 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), together with supporting technical personnel.

Secret Targeted Locations Under Scrutiny

Searches were performed at the personal properties and main work environment of the forest authorities.

The 4 particular areas under analysis consist of:

01. A four-storey property structure coming from Nayak at Munduli, Godisahi, under Baranga Police Station in Cuttack district.

02. His adult home situated at Sahadapada, under Banki Police Station in Cuttack district.

03. Nayak’s main workplace chamber in Kendrapara.

04. The momentary house utilized by the Forest Ranger in Kendrapara.