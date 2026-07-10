King Budget Shoots Up To 450 Crore? Director Siddharth Anand Replies To Viral Report

King is directed by Siddharth Anand|Image: Republic

King is among the most expected Bollywood films set for release later on this year in December. Some reports have actually declared that it is a remake of the 1994 French action thriller Leon: The Professional, however this stands unofficial. A teaser was launched by the group in November in 2015, revealing lead star Shah Rukh Khan in a makeover, doing high-octane stunts. The film is presently in the lasts of production, and the buzz surrounding its theatrical launching ahead of Christmas is currently being talked about.

A report just recently appeared pegging the budget plan of King at a tremendous 450 crore. It was likewise declared that the group had actually aimed for 150+ days for the film in numerous global places, with the shoot anticipated to involve August. Based on the flowing report in Bollywood Hungama, 450 crore is the approximated spending plan of King, omitting print and promotion expenses and the charges of Shah Rukh Khan. This declared figure would have made King the most costly motion picture of SRK, with Jawan (approximated spending plan of 400 crore) and Pathaan (350 crore) following.

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Relatively dealing with reports around the movie’s mega budget plan, director Siddharth Anand composed on X, “False.” While the director of War and Pathaan did not respond straight to posts describing the ballooning spending plan of King, lots of thought that it was his veiled reaction to the report.