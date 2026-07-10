CTF Life Unveils New Brand Campaign ‘Your Aspiration. Our Aspiration.’ Reinforcing Commitment to Creating Value Beyond Insurance

CTF Life today announced the launch of a new brand campaign across multiple platforms including TV, out-of-home and social media. The “Your Aspiration. Our Aspiration.” campaign highlights the insurer’s dedication to helping customers achieve their goals at different life stages. It also reinforces CTF Life’s steadfast commitment to creating value beyond insurance.

“Your Aspiration. Our Aspiration.” Jul 9, 2026: https://youtu.be/gxPh7IUuhks

As the showcase element of the campaign, the video illustrates how goals evolve through a touching story of a boy whose aspirations change in response to different stages of life. As he grows up, the narrative broadens with him becoming a father, and embracing his daughter’s aspirations as if they were his own. At every step of the journey, CTF Life is there as a life planner with support designed to meet the needs of every life stage and to navigate unexpected challenges along the way. Inspired by a familiar school essay topic shared by many people, the commercial takes an emotional storytelling approach, turning a relatable classroom exercise into a lens to explore how aspirations evolve as life unfolds.

Behind this story is a wider network of support, strengthened by CTF Life’s position within a broader ecosystem. As a member of CTF Services Limited, CTF Life will continue to strengthen its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook (CTF) Group ecosystem to create value beyond insurance, spanning Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth. Together, these pillars provide each customer with holistic, long-term planning options for their aspirations, from how they live and enjoy life today to how they protect what matters most and provide for the next generation.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said: “At the heart of this campaign is a deeply human insight: as life changes, so do the aspirations we hold for ourselves and the people we love. This speaks directly to our four brand pillars – Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth – and our commitment to providing the support our customers need to enjoy richer experiences, grow with their loved ones, safeguard their health and pass on their hard-earned success. By truly listening to their needs and aspirations, CTF Life walks alongside them as their life planner as their goals evolve.””For more than four decades, CTF Life has been helping its customers navigate their life journeys, pursue their aspirations and turn their visions into reality. This campaign underscores that insurance will always be about the people behind the policies, how we can support them in living their life to the fullest, and the ways in which we will continue creating value beyond insurance,” Ip continued.

The TV commercial will premiere on 9 July 2026 at 9 p.m. across HOY TV, TVB Jade and digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, WeChat and Xiaohongshu. The campaign video will also air on outdoor screens at iconic landmarks in the city’s most vibrant urban hubs, such as Kai Tak Sports Park and K11 MUSEA, as well as the outdoor LED screen at SOGO Causeway Bay, forming the centrepiece of the broader integrated rollout across out-of-home and social media platforms.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones throughout the life journey of “Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth” with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance. https://www.ctflife.com.hk/en

YouTube, Jul 9, 2026: https://youtu.be/gxPh7IUuhks

#Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance #CTFLife #Protecting Every One of My Volunteers

A story spanning over 40 years… An ordinary yet extraordinary life journey… It’s a father’s story, and also the story of many of you and me. As children, the definition of “my aspiration” was limited to a career; only later did we realize that the definition of aspiration can be broader and changes with life’s stages. Life, growth, health, wealth… CTF Life, leveraging the advantages of the group’s ecosystem, has accompanied you through every stage of life for over 40 years with diversified financial solutions and health protection, safeguarding every “My Aspiration.” Watch the video now and think about it: What is your aspiration right now?

#ChowTaifLife #CTFLife #SafeguardingEveryMyAspiration #CreatingNewValueInsurance



Topic: New Product