HONG KONG, July 9, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – As Insurance Turns Its Attention to AI Computing, the AI Industry Is Entering a New Phase

Over the past two years, discussions around artificial intelligence have largely focused on foundation models, AI computing power and commercial applications. Companies capable of developing more advanced large language models, deploying larger AI computing clusters and achieving early industry implementation have often become the focus of market attention.

However, a cross-industry partnership between a technology company and an insurance institution has brought a topic that was rarely discussed in the past into the spotlight: AI computing security. As AI gradually moves toward industrialization, AI computing centers and other forms of infrastructure are becoming increasingly important. How to ensure their secure and stable operation is emerging as a new focus across the industry.

Recently, Beijing Shenzhou Guangda Technology Co., Ltd. (SINO EVERBRILLIANT) and the Beijing Branch of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PICC P&C Beijing Branch) held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony at the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area. Under the cooperation plan, the two parties will collaborate on AI computing security, technology insurance innovation and the development of risk management systems. They will also jointly explore new models such as “product + insurance” and “insurance + service,” providing a full-process protection framework covering construction, operation and continuous services for new digital infrastructure such as AI computing centers and Token Factories.

While this appears to be a business cooperation, it also reflects a new shift in the development of the AI industry. As AI moves toward industrialization, the focus of enterprises is shifting from “how to obtain computing power” to “how to protect computing power.” AI computing security is gradually becoming an important part of industrial development. Why has Shenzhou Guangda taken the lead in this area?

A Cross-Industry Partnership Strengthens a Key Link in AI Industrialization

The cooperation between an insurance institution and an AI company has attracted attention not only because of its cross-industry nature, but also because it reflects a new change in the development of the AI industry. As AI moves toward large-scale application, enterprise attention is extending from models and computing power to system operation, risk management and continuous protection capabilities.

In the past, enterprise AI deployment focused more on models, computing power and applications. Today, as more AI systems take on core functions in production, operations and management, enterprises are increasingly concerned about whether systems can operate stably, how AI computing assets can be protected and how business continuity can be established. AI is becoming a new form of enterprise infrastructure, and the corresponding protection system is becoming an inevitable requirement for industrial development.

Against this backdrop, the cooperation between Shenzhou Guangda and PICC P&C Beijing Branch is particularly representative. The two parties will focus on application scenarios such as AI computing centers and Token Factories, exploring protection solutions for risks related to AI computing hardware, operational incidents, cybersecurity and computing interruptions, with the aim of further strengthening risk management capabilities for AI infrastructure.

In fact, Shenzhou Guangda’s long-term focus has not been limited to AI models themselves, but has centered on continuously enhancing the foundational capabilities required for AI industrialization. From intelligent computing infrastructure and the Shenxing Service Cloud platform to industry AI Agents, Token Factories and its nationwide delivery service network, the company has continued to improve its full-lifecycle AI service system, helping enterprises move from deployment to continuous operation. The introduction of technology insurance further strengthens a key link in risk protection.

Expanding Service Boundaries, Shenzhou Guangda Deepens Its AI Infrastructure Ecosystem

For Shenzhou Guangda, this cooperation is more like a natural extension of its long-term development path.

In recent years, the company has continued to build its capability system around intelligent infrastructure while extending across the upstream and downstream of the industry chain. From intelligent computing infrastructure and the Shenxing Service Cloud platform to industry AI Agents, large language model applications and its nationwide delivery service network, Shenzhou Guangda has consistently focused on the core needs of enterprise AI implementation. The company helps customers address not only AI deployment, but also long-term stable operation.

Introducing technology insurance capabilities into the AI infrastructure service system is not simply an expansion of business boundaries. Rather, it complements the company’s existing technology services by adding risk protection capabilities, enabling full-lifecycle services covering construction, operation, maintenance and risk management.

Looking across the AI industry, as applications continue to deepen, the focus of competition among enterprises is gradually shifting from single technological capabilities to platform capabilities, service capabilities and ecosystem collaboration. For Shenzhou Guangda, this cooperation not only enriches its industrial service system, but also reflects its development path of continuously expanding the capability boundaries of AI infrastructure. As AI enters the stage of large-scale application, the market’s criteria for assessing the value of AI companies are shifting from single-point technological capabilities to system-level service capabilities. This may be one of the key reasons why Shenzhou Guangda deserves continued attention.



Topic: Press release summary