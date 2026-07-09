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Home Business Speeding dumper hits tourist minibus in Kota, 1 dead and 15 injured

Speeding dumper hits tourist minibus in Kota, 1 dead and 15 injured

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Leslie Atkins
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Speeding dumper hits tourist minibus in Kota, 1 dead and 15 injured

Dumper Rams into Stationary Tourist Minibus

Kota: One person was killed and 15 others were injured after a speeding dumper rammed into a stationary tourist minibus from behind on the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Jalimpura Interchange under Sultanpur police station limits in Kota district Wednesday.The accident occurred around 4 am, just hours before Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, was scheduled to inspect the expressway and the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve tunnel later in the afternoon.Circle inspector Daulat Sahu said 16 members of two families, all employees of the Delhi Jal Board, were returning in the minibus after offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh.

The minibus had stopped on the roadside near the Jalimpura Interchange when the speeding dumper hit it from behind, injuring the passengers, he said.Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC). Some passengers with minor injuries were discharged after primary treatment, while others remain under treatment there.Five critically injured passengers were later referred to MBS Hospital in Kota, where Charan Singh (50), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpat district, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.The dumper driver fled the scene after the accident. Police have seized the vehicle and launched efforts to trace and arrest him.

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