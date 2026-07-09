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Home Business Stoppage for 4 pairs of trains at Ghataprabha station approved

Stoppage for 4 pairs of trains at Ghataprabha station approved

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Leslie Atkins
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Stoppage of 4 pairs of trains at Ghataprabha station approved

The decision follows a long-pending demand from passengers

Belagavi: In a major relief to railway passengers from Ghataprabha and nearby areas, the railway department has approved the experimental stoppage of four pairs of express trains at Ghataprabha railway station.The decision follows a long-pending demand from passengers and repeated representations seeking improved rail connectivity for the region by the former Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi. The trains approved for stoppage are: Ajmer–Mysuru Express — 16209/16210, Ajmer–KSR Bengaluru Garib Nawaz Express — 16531/16532, Gandhidham–KSR Bengaluru Express — 20685/20686, and Jodhpur–KSR Bengaluru Express — 16533/16534.Local passengers and representatives have welcomed the move, saying the stoppages will benefit commuters, students, traders and travellers from Ghataprabha and surrounding areas.In a release, Iranna Kadadi expressed gratitude to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of state for railways V Somanna, and officials of South Western Railway for approving the stoppages in the larger interest of passengers.

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