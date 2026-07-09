Television may be synonymous with glamour, popularity and fame, but for actor Kanwar Dhillon, the reality behind the camera is far more demanding. Currently winning hearts as the lead in ‘Udne Ki Aasha’, the actor believes that the television industry is one of the toughest platforms for any performer and one that deserves far greater respect than it often receives.Sharing advice for aspiring actors, Kanwar says the first lesson is to understand the commitment the medium demands. “Be prepared for a tough routine and long working hours. More importantly, be ready to learn,” he says. “Everything I have learnt as an actor has happened on television sets. No workshop or acting course can teach you what daily work on set teaches you. Television has groomed me in every possible way.”According to him, hard work is the biggest reality of the industry. “Behind all the glamour, money, success and awards is relentless dedication. People only see the final result, but they don’t always see the effort that goes into creating content every single day.”Kanwar also believes actors should never let success get to their heads. “This profession is project-based. Today’s appreciation may not last forever, so it’s important not to take success or work for granted.

Respect your work, stay grounded and don’t become too attached to praise because every phase changes.”Interestingly, had acting not happened, Kanwar knows exactly where life might have taken him. “Sports would have been my second career. I grew up playing cricket, badminton, table tennis and athletics. There was a time when I wanted to balance both sports and acting, but eventually acting became my calling.”Speaking about television’s biggest strengths, Kanwar points to both financial stability and unmatched audience connection.

“Television gives you something no other medium can. Once you establish yourself, it offers financial security, and it also gives you incredible repeat value. Audiences watch you every day. Unlike films or web series that people finish and move on from after a few days, television characters become a part of people’s everyday lives.

That familiarity is very special.”The actor is equally passionate about highlighting how physically and mentally demanding television production really is.

“People often underestimate television. We sometimes shoot almost an entire episode in a single day, while films may spend an entire day filming just one scene. Despite that speed, you’re expected to maintain quality in every performance. It demands focus, discipline, teamwork and the ability to multitask constantly.

”For Kanwar, surviving the pace of television is proof of an actor’s versatility. “Anyone who thinks becoming a television actor is easy should actually try doing it. If you can survive television, you can work in any other medium with ease because television prepares you for everything. That’s how demanding and commanding this medium really is.”