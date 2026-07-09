Manager gets silenced by employee when asked if he was applying to other companies for jobs: ‘They poached…’

Nothing kills employee morale than a lack of recognition. A post on how an employee, tired of the lack of acknowledgement and rewards of his hard work, leaving his old company for a new one, went viral on X. Taking to the microblogging site, career coach Simon Ingari shared anecdote of a frustrated employee getting back at his boss.

Frustrated by the absence of appreciation, meaningful incentives, and recognition for his dedication, he accepted an opportunity with another organisation that offered far more attractive employment conditions.

The account was shared on the social media platform by career coach Simon Ingari, who narrated the exchange between the employee and his supervisor. According to the story, the worker informed his manager about his decision to leave the company. Surprised by the announcement, the manager asked what had prompted such a major step.

The employee explained that a competing firm had approached him with a much stronger offer, including guaranteed weekends off, the flexibility to work from home, and a significantly higher salary package. Curious about how the rival organisation had discovered him, the manager assumed the employee had been quietly searching for another position and submitting applications behind the scenes.

— Simon_Ingari (@Simon_Ingari)

However, the employee clarified that he had not applied for any jobs at all. Instead, he revealed that the competing company had identified his talent and reached out to recruit him directly. Rather than waiting for him to seek a new role, the organisation had actively pursued him because it recognised his abilities and believed he would be a valuable addition to its workforce.

“Manager: Then how did they hire you? Employee: They poached me….” wrote Ingari.

The anecdote quickly resonated with social media users, with many pointing out that employees who feel undervalued often become attractive targets for competitors willing to recognise their contributions with better pay, greater flexibility, and improved work-life balance. The story served as a reminder that acknowledging employees’ efforts can be just as important as offering financial rewards when it comes to retaining talented professionals.