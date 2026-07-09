Gurugram’s Largest Low-Rise Development To Come Up With 1,000 Homes At Antalya Hills

Realty developer M3M India is set to hand over nearly 1,000 homes at its luxury low-rise residential project, M3M Antalya Hills in Sector 79, Gurugram, marking one of the largest possession milestones in the city’s premium low-rise residential segment. The development is part of Gurugram’s largest integrated low-rise township and reflects the company’s continued focus on timely project delivery. Around 100 families are expected to take possession and move into their new homes in the initial phase of the handover process.

The commencement of possession comes amid growing demand for low-rise independent floor developments, which have gained significant traction among homebuyers seeking spacious, low-density communities with enhanced privacy and lifestyle amenities. M3M Antalya Hills has emerged as one of the company’s flagship residential projects in Gurugram, attracting both end-users and investors since its launch.

According to industry experts, the handover of nearly 1,000 homes underlines the company’s execution capabilities and commitment to timely delivery. The possession milestone also highlights Sector 79’s rapid emergence as a preferred residential destination, supported by expanding infrastructure, improved road connectivity, and increasing social infrastructure. The project has also delivered strong capital appreciation for early buyers since its launch in 2023. Introduced at a launch price of around ₹8,950-9,000 per sq. ft., residences at M3M Antalya Hills are now commanding prices of approximately ₹14,500-14,950 per sq. ft., translating into an appreciation of nearly 40-50 per cent in just over three years. The sharp appreciation, coupled with the commencement of possession, enables both investors and end-users to unlock significant value, highlighting the project’s position as one of the standout investment performers in Gurugram’s premium low-rise residential market.

Spread across approximately 33 acres at the foothills of the Aravalli range, the project comprises luxury independent floors with private basement and terrace options, landscaped green spaces, and a host of lifestyle amenities. Offering 2.5 and 3.5 BHK residences, the project is inspired by Mediterranean-style architecture and is designed around expansive open and green spaces. Designed as an integrated low-rise city, the development offers clubhouses, fitness facilities, sports infrastructure, and children’s play areas within the township. Strategically located in Sector 79, the project enjoys seamless connectivity to NH-48, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. This makes it well connected to major commercial and employment hubs across Gurugram and Delhi-NCR.