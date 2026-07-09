Rescuers recover body from landslide debris in Khandala

Pune: The body of a man found under the debris of a landslide in Khandala was taken out on Tuesday afternoon, the Pune Rural police said.Deputy superintendent of police Gajanan Tompe said, “He was reported missing after the landslide on Monday afternoon.

Rescue teams conducted searches but failed to locate him.

On Tuesday morning, when operations resumed, we found him motionless under the debris. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.”Rescue teams from Shivdurga Mitra in Lonavla and Wanyajeev Rakshak in Maval on Tuesday rescued 25 people, including a four-month-old baby, trapped in their houses in Bhaje, Malavali and Boraj villages in Maval taluka. “On Monday, we rescued 175 people from different bungalows in Lonavla and adjacent areas,” Nilesh Garade of Wanyajeev Rakshak said.