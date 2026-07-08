22 doctors face action over absence in Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: In the wake of health minister Nishant Kumar’s warning against unauthorised absence and negligence by health staff, authorities in Bhagalpur have launched a crackdown on doctors, nurses and paramedical staff found missing from duty without permission, affecting services at primary health centres (PHCs) and other govt hospitals.The health department has begun issuing show-cause notices and initiating disciplinary action, including suspension, besides sending reports to the state health department. Sources said action has already been initiated against some doctors over their prolonged unauthorised absence.Bhagalpur civil surgeon Dr Ashok Prasad said a list of absentee doctors had been prepared and would be sent to the state health department for disciplinary action and further guidance.“A total of 22 doctors posted at different block-level health centres have been found absent so far,” he said.Ashok said 13 of them had been absent without authorisation for a long time, while nine had remained away for several years, including one who was relieved for higher studies. He said the shortage had affected healthcare services and patient treatment while increasing the workload on serving doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.Sharing details of the absentee doctors, Ashok said strict action was being considered against them.