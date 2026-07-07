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Business Venkatesh signs up with the shoot of Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s VenkyAnil5 By Editor - 66

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-07-07T07:45:23.862Z" title="2026-07-07 07:45"> 07 Jul 2026, 7:45 am Senior star Venkatesh continues to remain hectic with several tasks. After making a prolonged cameo in the smash hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu along with Chiranjeevi previously this year, the star is now getting ready for the release of his movie with director Trivikram Srinivas, slated to strike theatres on October 2. Venkatesh has actually started shooting for his next task with director Anil Ravipudi, tentatively entitled VenkyAnil5The movie likewise stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in another lead function, marking the very first cooperation in between the 2 stars. The movie is presently being shot in Hyderabad. A couple of days back, the makers revealed Kalyan Ram’s first-look poster on the event of his birthday, which got a frustrating action.

Now, Venkatesh has actually signed up with the continuous schedule. Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and provided by Suresh Productions, Smt Archana and Zee Studios, the movie is being installed on a grand scale.

The group just recently concluded the shooting of a tune including Kalyan Ram and other cast members. Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty, who play the woman leads, have actually likewise been taking part in the very first schedule.

With Venkatesh now signing up with the sets, the group is presently shooting essential scenes including the primary cast on a specifically set up huge set. Kalyan Ram, Venkatesh, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty are all participating in this prolonged schedule, which is stated to be among the most vital stages of the movie.