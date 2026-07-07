Venkatesh signs up with the shoot of Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s VenkyAnil5

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< time datetime ="2026-07-07T07:45:23.862Z" title="2026-07-07 07:45"> 07 Jul 2026, 7:45 am
Senior star Venkatesh continues to remain hectic with several tasks. After making a prolonged cameo in the smash hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu along with Chiranjeevi previously this year, the star is now getting ready for the release of his movie with director Trivikram Srinivas, slated to strike theatres on October 2.
Venkatesh has actually started shooting for his next task with director Anil Ravipudi, tentatively entitled VenkyAnil5The movie likewise stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in another lead function, marking the very first cooperation in between the 2 stars.
The movie is presently being shot in Hyderabad. A couple of days back, the makers revealed Kalyan Ram’s first-look poster on the event of his birthday, which got a frustrating action.