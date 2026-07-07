SAVE Microfinance Raises ₹40 Crore from Indian Overseas Bank and Northern Arc Capital to Strengthen its Microfinance Business

SAVE Microfinance Pvt. Ltd., a growing microfinance institution committed to advancing financial inclusion across India, has successfully raised ₹40 crore in debt funding, comprising ₹25 crore from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and ₹15 crore from Northern Arc Capital. The funding will strengthen the company’s lending capacity and support its mission of expanding access to responsible financial services for underserved communities, particularly women entrepreneurs and rural households.

The fresh funding will be utilized to scale the company’s microfinance operations, enhance customer outreach, and meet the growing demand for affordable credit across its operational geographies. The funding further reinforces the confidence of leading financial institutions in SAVE Microfinance’s robust business model, prudent governance, and sustainable growth strategy.

Mr. Pintu Kumar Singh, Chief Financial Officer, SAVE Microfinance Pvt. Ltd., said:

“We are grateful to Indian Overseas Bank and Northern Arc Capital for their continued trust and partnership. This funding reflects the confidence of leading financial institutions in our financial discipline, portfolio quality, and governance standards. It will further strengthen our ability to expand responsible lending, deepen our outreach, and empower more underserved families and entrepreneurs with timely access to credit. We remain committed to sustainable growth while maintaining strong risk management and operational excellence.”

As part of its long-term funding strategy, SAVE Microfinance is actively exploring additional borrowing opportunities under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions (CGSMFI-2.0). The initiative is expected to further diversify the company’s funding sources, improve access to institutional capital, and support its expanding loan portfolio.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Ajeet Kumar Singh, Managing Director & Co-founder, SAVE Group, said:

“At SAVE, we believe financial inclusion is a powerful catalyst for social and economic transformation. This funding is a strong endorsement of our vision, governance, and commitment to responsible finance. The support from Indian Overseas Bank and Northern Arc Capital will enable us to serve more underserved communities while strengthening our institutional capabilities. We also look forward to leveraging initiatives such as CGSMFI-2.0 to accelerate our growth journey and extend the reach of inclusive financial services across India.”

SAVE Microfinance continues to strengthen its partnerships with banks, financial institutions, and development-focused lenders to build a diversified funding base. The company remains focused on delivering responsible credit solutions, leveraging technology-driven operations, and creating sustainable impact by empowering low-income households and micro-entrepreneurs across the country.