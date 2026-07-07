Donald Trump didn’t know what a red card was, felt compelled to intervene in Balogun red-card row: ‘Referee a suspect’

Donald Trump revealed on Monday that FIFA’s suspension of Folarin Balogun’s red card followed his call to Gianni Infantino to review the decision. According to Trump, the referee made a ‘horrible’ call by issuing a red card to the US striker. Donald Trump revealed that he asked FIFA to review the red card decision. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump also pointed out that he didn’t ask for the red card to be overturned and simply called for a review.

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‘I didn’t think it was a foul’: Donald Trump Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. All I did was ask for a review, I didn’t say you have to do this.”

“That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other.”

Trump also revealed that, initially,, he didn’t know the red card meant Balogun would be suspended for the next game, and called it an ‘unfair’ rule. He also took a dig at Brazilian referee Raphael Claus, who made the decision, calling it suspicious due to his ‘past’.

Balogun was given a straight red card after a video review for stepping on the ankle of a Bosnian defender in their Round of 32 clash, which the US won 2-0.

FIFA said in a statement that its Disciplinary Committee removed the automatic one-game ban, citing Article 27. Balogun will be on probation for one year and is eligible to play unless he commits another infringement of a similar nature during that period.

Meanwhile, the US media reported that after the red card, it took days of lobbying from the Trump administration to get the decision overturned. The lobbying was from officials like Andrew Giuliani and Howard Lutnick. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also publicly called for the red card to be rescinded.

“We’re going to have a full team, and Belgium is going to have a full team, and you know what? If they beat us, then they can be really proud,” said Trump.

“The other way, if they beat us… I say it was rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020,” referring to his repeated allegation that the 2020 election was fixed.

The Royal Belgian Football Association is also challenging FIFA’s decision. In a statement, it said, “Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole.”