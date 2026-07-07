Ramayana’s ‘Mandodari’ Kajal Aggarwal says her son inspires every career choice today

Kajal Aggarwal is entering one of the busiest phases of her career with two major Hindi releases lined up this year. She will first be seen alongside Shreyas Talpade in The India Story, followed by Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part I, scheduled for a Diwali release. Yet, beyond the packed calendar, the actor says her priorities have transformed dramatically since embracing motherhood.

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Motherhood Redefines Kajal Aggarwal’s Approach to Cinema

According to Kajal, becoming a wife and mother to Neil Kitchlu, whom she shares with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu, has fundamentally changed how she evaluates new projects. Instead of choosing films solely as an actor, she now weighs every role through the eyes of her young son.

“After getting married and having my own family and child, the responsibility upon my shoulders is a lot more. Now, when I’m thinking about a project, I think of it from my child’s point of view. He should be proud of mama. I want him to see a film and say that this was a great piece of work that my mother was a part of. So, there’s more responsibility and awareness,” said Kajal Aggarwal.

Why Ramayana Holds A Special Place In Her Heart

Among her upcoming projects, Ramayana carries an especially emotional significance for Kajal because of her son’s deep fascination with the epic. Neil’s enthusiasm has made the experience even more meaningful for the actor, who portrays Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, played by Yash. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

Sharing her excitement, Kajal revealed: “My son is obsessed with Ramayana. He enacts it and does the whole Ramleela at home in front of me daily. When I told him about it, he was so excited. And interestingly, his favourite character is Ravana and I am playing his wife Mandodari. He’s going to be five by the time part 2 comes out and I have told him that it’s going to be his first film in the theatre.”

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For Kajal, introducing Neil to the world of Ramayana on the big screen promises to be one of the most memorable milestones of her career.

The India Story Changed Her Perspective As A Parent

Kajal also credits The India Story with influencing her life beyond filmmaking. The social drama explores alleged corruption linked to pesticides and food safety, prompting her to take a closer look at what reaches her family’s dining table.

Speaking about the impact the film had on her, she said: “We all know about these things, we all hear about it but that is very hand off hand sort of information. We don’t really go to the depth of truly understanding what we are eating and what is going in it. Our story is all backed by relevant research and I was shell shocked. It was an eye opener for me. Right there and then I decided what are the ingredients in my pantry that I want to keep, what are the things that I’m going to be okay giving my child and what are the things that I’m absolutely not okay giving him,” she ends.

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The experience, she explained, encouraged her to make more informed decisions about the ingredients she keeps at home and the food choices she makes for her son, underscoring how motherhood continues to shape both her personal life and professional journey.