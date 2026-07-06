Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Are Now Married! First Photo From Couple’s Wedding Out

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now married. The couple registered their marriage in the presence of close friends and family at the actor’s residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai. First photos from the intimate ceremony began doing the rounds quickly, and fans are now awaiting Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s first media appearance as husband and wife.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt twin in white in first photo from their wedding | Image: Instagram

In the first photo, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt could be seen twinning in white. The seemingly intimate affair was attended by the bride and groom’s closest family members. All three of Aamir Khan’s children, Ira, Junaid and his youngest, Azad Khan, were present at the ceremony. Gauri’s seven-year-old son also marked his presence at the wedding and was spotted standing between the newlyweds in the first photo. Other members of the bride’s family, notably, her sister and parents, were also seen in the first and only glimpse from inside the wedding.

Earlier in the day, Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, with his wife, actor Vir Das, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, and politician Raj Thackeray, were spotted arriving at Aamir Khan’s residence, where he wed Gauri Spratt. It remains unclear whether the actor’s ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, as well as his nephew Imran Khan, attended the ceremony or not.

Both Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been married before. Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Gauri, on the other hand, originally hails from Bengaluru and is a professional in the beauty and wellness sector. She has a 7-year-old son from her previous marriage.