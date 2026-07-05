vivo X300e key specs surface, expected with SD8 Gen 5 SoC and a huge battery

Vivo has already released a bunch of vivo X300 phones and it’s seemingly going for a sixth release under the X300 series and it’s called X300e. We first heard about the vivo X300e back in February thanks to a leaked IMEI number in the GSMA database. And now, the well-known Digital Chat Station tipster from Weibo revealed most of the handset’s hardware.

vivo X300 FE

The vivo X300e is said to offer a 6.59-inch OLED screen with flat design, while a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is tasked to run the show, same as the vivo X300 FE.

The camera system is expected to cover all bases with a 50MP main camera, 50MP periscope telephoto shooter and an 8MP ultrawide cam. The selfie on the front is 50MP. All cameras will come with Zeiss imaging tuning and lenses.

A 7,100 mAh battery will keep the lights on, supporting up to 90W fast charging, which is quite impressive given the dimensions of the device. The tipster says the chassis is just under 8.0mm thick and will weigh around 203 grams.

The report doesn’t contain any images of the phone, but it does mention a square-ish camera alignment near the upper-left corner on the back, so we won’t be seeing a circular camera bump, nor an X300 FE-style horizontal camera alignment.

All in all, the X300e sounds a lot like the current X300 FE, but with a slightly bigger battery and screen, and a different design.

Via

vivo X300 FE 5G