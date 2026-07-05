Deals: Galaxy A57 and A37 on sale, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and Moto Razr 2026 get discounts too

Happy birthday, USA! With the 4th of July celebrations and the World Cup in full swing, attention probably isn’t on shopping for new phones, but we still managed to fish out a few good deals.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is $100 off for both its 128GB and 256GB variants. The 128GB model costs the same as last week, but now the 256GB model is available with the same discount too – and it’s recommended to go with more storage, since it’s no longer expandable.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is also on sale – with a $140 discount on the 256GB variant, it is $110 cheaper than the A57. Is that worth it? Check out our Galaxy A37 vs. A57 article for an in-depth comparison.

We have the above head-to-head comparison in video form too:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely due for a replacement soon since S26 FE info started leaking last month. The outgoing model is on sale right now, though – and it comes with 1 free month of Xbox GamePass. That’s not much, but we thought that we should mention it. It’s not alone, by the way. Several other models have the same offer too – here’s the full list – but they are more niche (e.g. Galaxy XCover7 Pro).

Motorola’s new Razr 2026 flips are still holding at MSRP – mostly, since the vanilla Motorola Razr 2026 is now 20% off. It offers a 6.9” inner display (a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel with Dolby Vision) and a 3.6” cover display. There is a pair of 50MP cameras on the outside (1/1.95” main and 122° ultra-wide) and a 32MP selfie camera inside. The phone has a 4,800mAh battery (30W wired, 15W wireless charging).

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is priced to go – with Samsung’s attention switching to a wide book-style foldable, this may be the last FE flip for a while. It’s an older design than the Razr with a 6.7” inner (120Hz LTPO) and a 3.4” cover display. The latter has a cutout for the cameras – a 50MP 1/1.57” main and 12MP 123° ultra-wide. The battery is smaller at 4,000mAh, but it has similar charging specs – 25W wired and 15W wireless. Where the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE has an advantage is the more powerful chipset – an Exynos 2400 compared to the Razr’s Dimensity 7450X.

If you are looking for a cheaper model, the Motorola Moto G Power (2025) is a basic 5G phone – it only has a Dimensity 6300, so don’t expect much power. The phone has a large 6.8” IPS LCD (1080p+, 120Hz) that is flanked by two Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. Basic as it is, the G Power has expandable storage (microSD slot) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, it’s pretty tough with an IP68/IP69 rating. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging and, surprisingly for this price class, 15W wireless charging.

Let’s wrap up with a couple of tablets. The Apple iPad Air 13” was refreshed earlier this year with an M4 chip. The upcoming iPadOS 27 promises multitasking improvements with faster app launch times and a persistent menu bar. Note that the USB-C connector is a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort for video output and Stage Manager for a dual-monitor setup.

The Apple iPad mini is on the other side of the size spectrum – from a 13” display to an 8.3” one. In either case, you are looking at a 60Hz IPS LCD – Apple still considers high refresh rate a “pro” feature for tablets. Anyway, this is one of the few powerful small-size tablets. With its smaller screen and Apple A17 Pro, the mini only offers the more basic form of multitasking, even though its USB port has DisplayPort video output.

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