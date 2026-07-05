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Lil Wayne Apologizes After Failing to Appear at His Own Concert: ‘I’m So Sorry’

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Leslie Atkins
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Lil Wayne was a no-show at his own concert in Maine on Tuesday night. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Mr. Carter, tell us, where have you been?

Lil Wayne has apologized to fans after he was a no-show at his own concert on Tuesday in Bangor, Maine. The stop was the first date on his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour extension following a successful 2025 run.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry … The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date,” wrote Wayne in an Instagram Stories post the day after. “I ain’t shit without you I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.” The rapper said that additional information will be emailed to ticket holders.

On Tuesday, after 2 Chainz wrapped his opening set at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, the crowd reportedly waited for quite some time before being informed at 11 p.m. that Wayne would not be appearing and the show was over. No official explanation was provided.

“Well, I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and it was the most terrible experience. We drove over six hours to be here,” Rita Sack, an attendee from Nova Scotia, told local station WABI.

Sack told the outlet that an apology from the rapper at the time would have been appreciated. “We paid for Lil Wayne. Like, the least you can do is come out for a minute, apologize, you know? Like, just take the moment and be like, ‘Hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick,’” said Sack.

From Rolling Stone US.

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