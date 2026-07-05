Syndicate member’s complaint: Chancellor’s hearing on July 7

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Calicut (CU), is scheduled to hold a hearing on July 7 on a complaint filed by a Syndicate member over the appointment of a former Controller of Examinations. The hearing will be held at Lok Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, the Syndicate member, had alleged that the decision taken by the Syndicate on April 28, 2025, over the appointment of D.P. Godwin Samraj was illegal. He claimed that the Syndicate changed Mr. Samraj’s permanent appointment to the post to a deputation appointment with retrospective effect and relieved him of duties. In his complaint to the Chancellor, Mr. Ahammed sought to cancel this.

He pointed out that Mr. Samraj was appointed to the post for a four-year tenure after the university issued a notification in 2021 for a permanent Controller of Examinations. His post was confirmed after the probation period. Mr. Ahammed claimed that changing it to a deputation post was against the rules. He also pointed out that the university had earlier given an assurance to the Kerala High Court that statutory posts such as Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Finance Officer would have permanent appointments.