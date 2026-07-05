Unknown disease ravages Ganjam labourer’s life, family awaits govt assistance

An unknown illness has left a 45-year-old daily wage labourer bedridden for the past three years, pushing his family into severe financial hardship in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The affected person, Sudarshan Bisoyi, is a resident of Singpur village under Sanakhemundi block. Once the sole breadwinner of his family, he is now dependent on others for even his daily activities due to his deteriorating health. He can barely walk with the help of a walking stick and continues to suffer from persistent pain caused by the illness.

Sudarshan and his wife, Hadiani Bisoyi, earlier worked as daily wage labourers in Bhubaneswar to support their family. However, his sudden illness completely changed their lives. Despite undergoing treatment at several hospitals, his condition did not improve. The family’s savings were eventually exhausted, forcing them to discontinue his treatment due to financial constraints.

“I was working in Bhubaneswar. However, I have not been able to work for the last three years. Now, it has become difficult for us to earn our livelihood. The whole family is dependent on my wife,” said Sudarshan Bisoyi.

“I am working as a day labourer to earn a living for my family, as my husband has not been able to work for the last three years. We have two daughters, and we are going through a lot of hardships,” said Sudarshan’s wife Hadiani Bisoyi.

The family consists of two unmarried daughters, while the entire responsibility of running the household now rests on Hadiani. She continues to work as a daily wage labourer in Bhubaneswar to support the family. Her earnings are insufficient to afford advanced medical treatment for her husband.

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The family’s plight has deeply affected their daughters, who remain worried about their father’s condition. Neighbours and villagers have appealed for government assistance, saying financial support would provide much-needed relief to the struggling family.

Following media coverage of the incident, the local administration has taken note of the family’s condition. The Sanakhemundi Block Development Officer (BDO) has assured that the family will be consulted and necessary assistance will be provided. The official also said efforts would be made to include the family under a government housing scheme.

“He (Sudarshan) is getting treatment for his disease. We will provide him assistance as per the government provision,” said Sanakhemundi BDO Jitendra KUmar Mishra.

If you would like to extend your support to this family, please note down their details:

Name: Sudarshan Bisoyi

Village: Singpur

Block: Sanakhemundi

District: Ganjam

Mobile Number: 9114036732