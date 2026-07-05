‘Sample of Brotherhood’: Indian Army Field Hospital in Venezuela Treats Hundreds Daily After Devastating Earthquake

Caracas, Venezuela: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the Indian field hospital established under Operation Amistad on Saturday, praising the comprehensive medical support provided to victims of last week’s major earthquake.

Accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Venezuela P.K. Ashok Babu, Gil toured the facility and highlighted the strong bilateral solidarity between the two nations. He extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s swift assistance during Venezuela’s time of need.

“We have toured this field hospital set up by the Government of India, a friendly and brotherly government,” Gil said in a press statement. He noted the presence of Ambassador Ashok Babu and local collaborator Julio Leon, director of the National Hippodrome Institute, which has provided logistical support for the hospital’s installation.

According to Gil, Indian medical teams are treating approximately 400 people per day, offering a wide range of services including care for fractures, hematomas, dental treatment, X-rays, and minor surgeries. The facility has also extended support to rescuers injured while carrying out operations to save their compatriots following the June 24 seismic events.

“This is a sample of brotherhood,” Gil added, referencing Acting President Delcy Rodriguez’s recent visit to India. “We have no words to thank you… please forward to the Government of India, to Prime Minister Modi, all our love and dedication to the Armed Forces personnel, doctors, nurses, and paramedics working tirelessly 24 hours a day.”

Gil emphasized that Venezuela is not alone, with the Bolivarian government under Acting President Rodriguez coordinating relief efforts.

The earthquake has caused significant loss of life and displacement. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that the disaster has left more than 2,300 people dead, over 5,000 injured, and nearly 16,000 homeless. He warned that the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue operations shift to recovery.

In a post on X, Tedros stated that the WHO is coordinating Emergency Medical Teams on the ground to deliver trauma care and help maintain essential health services. The organization has delivered more than six metric tons of emergency medical supplies, with another 28 metric tons en route, and has released $1.5 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies. He noted that the disaster has further strained Venezuela’s already challenged humanitarian and health systems.