Fake Rs 500 notes printed at agri centre, two held in Agar Malwa

Indore: Two men were arrested in Agar Malwa district for allegedly printing fake Rs 500 currency notes using a colour printer at an agricultural service centre near Nalkheda bus stand.

Police seized 115 counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 57,500, along with the printer, a paper cutter and two mobile phones.Nalkheda police said that the action followed a tip-off received during routine patrolling on Thursday. The informer told police that two men were preparing fake Rs 500 notes inside Panwar Krishi Seva Kendra and were about to hand them over after packing them in a black bag.Acting on the information, police called additional personnel and conducted a raid in the presence of witnesses.

The accused were identified as 23-year-old Narendra Singh, a resident of Pipliyaset village, and 27-year-old Shubham Solanki, a resident of Nalkheda.During the search, police recovered 115 counterfeit notes from Narendra’s black bag. Officers found that several of the notes carried the same serial number, indicating they were fake.During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they scanned genuine currency notes, printed coloured copies using a colour printer and cut them to size with a paper cutter to prepare counterfeit notes.Police seized the colour printer, paper cutter and an Android mobile phone from each accused. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS.