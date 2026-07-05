Samantha Ruth Prabhu mean brand-new Tamil job after verifying pregnancy and maternity break

Fresh from the effective run of her Telugu action performer Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is delighting in yet another profession high. In the middle of the movie’s favorable action, the starlet just recently shocked fans by exposing that she is anticipating her very first kid with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and would quickly be taking a short maternity break.

Even as she prepares to step far from work momentarily, Samantha has actually now fired up anticipation by teasing an interesting brand-new Tamil endeavor.

Need To Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being crossed out as a heroine before Maa Inti Bangaaram success

Samantha Fuels Speculation With Mysterious Announcement

Interest amongst fans peaked after OTT platform Sony LIV Tamil shared a puzzling social networks post including Samantha.

Welcoming fans in Tamil, the platform composed, “Hello everybody! We’ve been dealing with something unique and can’t wait to share the information with you (heart emoji) Coming quickly!!! #SonyTamil @samantharuthprabhuoffl @sonyliv. tamil.”

The enjoyment didn’t stop there. Sony LIV likewise submitted the statement to its Instagram Stories, tagging Samantha with the message, “We can not include our enjoyment,” composed in uppercase.

Samantha rapidly re-shared the story, including her own interesting reaction: “Looking forward,” accompanied by a white heart emoji.

The exchange quickly captured fans’ attention, specifically because lots of had actually anticipated the starlet to decrease after revealing her maternity leave. Rather, the teaser has actually raised hopes of seeing her go back to Tamil home entertainment earlier than expected.

Movie or Web Series? Secret Continues

While the statement verifies Sam’s cooperation with Sony LIV Tamil, the nature of the job stays under covers. It is yet to be exposed whether it will be a function movie or a web series. Market buzz has actually likewise connected the starlet to a possible return as a talk program host after her effective stint with Sam Jam on Aha, though there has actually been no main verification concerning those reports.

Sam Eager to Reconnect with Tamil Cinema

Samantha has actually constructed an effective profession throughout both Telugu and Tamil movie theater given that making her acting launching in 2010 opposite ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in Ye Maaya Chesave. The movie acted as the Telugu adjustment of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, starring Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan.

For many years, she has actually provided numerous significant efficiencies in Tamil movies. Her newest Tamil getaway was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022 ), directed by Vignesh Shivan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

While promoting Maa Inti Bangaaram in Chennai, Samantha reviewed her Tamil movie journey, stating, “I constantly are sorry for refraining from doing more Tamil movies; that remorse will constantly exist with me.”

Her newest teaser has just strengthened hopes that she is now set to reconnect with Tamil audiences.

Samantha Confirms Pregnancy and Temporary Break From Films

In December 2025, Samantha wed filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, half of the well-known director duo Raj & & DK. Just recently, Sam validated her pregnancy.

< img alt ="Samantha Ruth Prabhu" loading ="lazy" src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/filters:format(webp)/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/04/samantha-ruth-prabhu-2026-07-04-22-12-03.jpg"> Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photograph: (Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu)

Throughout the success celebration of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the starlet validated that she would quickly step far from acting after finishing her existing dedications.

Check Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu CONFIRMS pregnancy, set to take a brief maternity break from movies; watch

She stated, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will need to take a little space, offered my condition. I’ll need to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another movie for my fans.”

The upcoming break marks another time out in Samantha’s profession after she formerly took some time off following her medical diagnosis with the autoimmune condition myositis. However, her most current teaser recommends that fans still have something amazing to eagerly anticipate before she starts her maternity leave.