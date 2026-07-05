Celebratory shooting murder case: Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh gets 4-year prison

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh, founded guilty in a 2018 case in which a lady was eliminated in celebratory shooting, to easy jail time for 4 years and slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

Unique Judge Vishal Gogne pronounced the substantive part of the sentence orally.

“The convict is sentenced to 4 years simple imprisonment under Section 304 part II of the IPC and 2 months imprisonment under the Arms Act,” he stated.

Judge Gogne stated that Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Bihar’s Sahebganj, will likewise pay a settlement of Rs 25 lakh to the relative of the victim.

Previously on Friday, Singh had actually prompted the court to launch him on probation, arguing that he had no intent to trigger death and had an otherwise unblemished record as a public agent.

Singh (56) was founded guilty under area 304 part II (culpable murder not totaling up to murder with understanding) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under arrangements of the Arms Act connecting to breach of licence conditions.

The case refers to a celebratory shooting at a New Year celebration at a farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri here, which led to the death of a female.

In a 97-page order, the court had on June 6 stated, “The acts of celebratory firing during festivities are a scourge which often cause fatalities in our country.

“Today case shows a comparable disaster where declared acts of negligent celebratory shooting by implicated 1 (Raju Kumar Singh), a multiple-term MLA from Bihar, triggered the death of a visitor in a New Year’s celebration on the stepping in night of December 31, 2018, and January 1, 2019.”

Noting the evidence before it, the court had said it was established that Singh, who had been identified by multiple witnesses, fired the fatal bullet which caused the death of the victim, Archana Gupta.