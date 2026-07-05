LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026 out at lichousing.com, download merit list PDF and check score card here

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026 declared, merit list PDF released for 180 vacancies

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has declared the Junior Assistant Result 2026 for the written examination conducted for recruitment to 180 posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the official LIC HFL website.

The result has been published online, and shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage of the recruitment process.Candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of their result for future use. LIC HFL has also asked applicants to keep checking the official website for updates related to the interview, document verification and other stages of the recruitment process.Recruitment and eligibility detailsThe recruitment drive was conducted to fill 180 Junior Assistant vacancies across India.

The online application process began on April 16, 2026, and concluded on April 30, 2026. Admit cards were issued on May 26, 2026, while the written examination was held on June 6, 2026. The result was declared on July 3, 2026.Candidates applying for the post were required to be between 21 and 30 years of age, with April 1, 2026, serving as the cut-off date for determining age eligibility. Age relaxation is applicable according to LIC HFL recruitment rules.

Applicants were also required to hold a graduate degree with at least 55 per cent marks.Selection process after the written examinationCandidates who have qualified in the written examination will be invited to appear for the interview round. Those clearing the interview will subsequently undergo document verification, followed by a medical examination before the recruitment process is completed.

Applicants should keep all original educational, identity and other required documents ready for verification.

Further information regarding the interview schedule and document verification will be announced through the official LIC HFL website.Steps to download the resultTo check the result, candidates should visit the official LIC HFL website and open the Careers or Recruitment section. They should then select the Junior Assistant Result 2026 link and open the result PDF or login page, depending on the format provided.If the result has been published as a PDF, candidates can search for their roll number or registration number. They should download the result and save a copy for future reference. LIC HFL has advised candidates to follow only official notifications for all further recruitment-related announcements.