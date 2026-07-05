From Code to Country: Global AI Show Riyadh 2026 Ignites the Era of Agentic AI and Nation-Building



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 4, 2026 -( ACN Newswire)- The Global AI Show Riyadh, held from 29-30th June, 2026, sealed its status as the conclusive anchor for the Kingdom’s freshly designated “Year of Artificial Intelligence.”

Defying the difficulties of the dominating geopolitical landscape, arranged by VAP Group and powered by Times Of AI, the occasion became a definite success. Co-located with Global Blockchain Show Riyadh and Global Games Show Riyadh, the two-day top brought in 15,000+ registrations, invited 6,723 guests, included 100+ international speakers and 100 exhibitors, and assembled a 70% CXO-level delegation from 80+ nations. The unmatched global involvement enhanced Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s growing function as an international AI powerhouse while marking a definitive shift from speculative AI pilots to centralized, nation-scale AI release.

As a positive platform, the Global AI Show acted as an example of how to produce an environment for cooperation, positive discussion, and eventually action, linking the cutting edges with massive, real-world applications throughout several sectors and federal government entities. The occasion likewise saw the statement of VAP Group’s the majority of enthusiastic effort yet – The launch of VAP Ventures, a tactical effort to back 100 start-ups by 2030 and speed up the next chapter of the international development community.

The 2026 edition highlighted the “Human-AI Interaction” structure. Keynote tracks focused greatly on labor force preparation, AI-driven recruitment, and upskilling programs developed to gear up the next generation of Saudi skill with the tools needed to guide self-governing digital representatives.

A Worldwide Convergence of Thought Leaders and Visionaries

The Global AI Show invited guests from all over the world, consisting of AI lovers, designers, and federal government authorities. This varied mix of guests highlights that AI isn’t simply an idea any longer; it’s being embraced throughout markets as a crucial part for enhancing workflows.

The very first day of the Global AI Show saw an opening keynote by Dr. Mohammed Nasser Alshahrani, Executive Advisor to the Minister, Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on why information quality will specify the winners of the AI age and how reliable, transparent AI systems can drive real-world effect.

Day 2 opened with the keynote speech by Nezar Al Turki, Chief Information Officer, Ministry of National Guard, detailing the shift from digital change to AI improvement and the management, governance, and labor force structures needed to scale AI-driven business.

Actionable Insights Arise At The Global AI Show Riyadh

The two-day top included panel conversations, keynote speeches, casual conversations, and industry-relevant sessions. The conversations on the program consisted of useful examples and chances for including AI even more into modern-day markets.

The top checked out the next frontier of expert system through conversations on agentic AI, sovereign AI facilities, business AI change, accountable governance, AI-powered health care, monetary services development, cybersecurity, labor force advancement, and the future of human-AI cooperation. Michael Lints, Founding Partner MENA, Golden Gate Ventures said, “The AI age is improving equity capital. Today’s creators require more than financing, they require access to facilities, tactical collaborations and worldwide networks that assist them move from advancement concepts to scalable services much faster than ever before!”

The sessions likewise analyzed scalable AI release, financial investment chances, digital public facilities, smart automation, and the function of AI in speeding up Saudi Vision 2030 while reinforcing cross-border development and financial cooperation.

Couple Of Notable Speakers Include:

* Dr Ibraheem Sheerah– Chief Transformation Officer, Digital Transformation & & Technology, Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding (Saudia Group)

* Eng. Layla AlSalehi– Director General, Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

* Paul Pacifico– Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Music Commission, Ministry of Culture

* Nate Busa– Executive Director, AI & & Emerging Technologies, NEOM

* Amal Dokhan– Managing Partner, 500 Global MENA

* Kalyana Sivagnanam– Group Chief Executive Officer, Petromin Corporation

* Ayman Alhabib– Chief Data & & AI Officer, D360 Bank

* Abdulrahman Alonaizan– Head of Data & & Artificial Intelligence, Arab National Bank (ANB)

* Alyn Bailey– Chief Human Resources Officer, Albawani Holding

* Abdulaziz Al-Ghufaili– AI & & Digital Transformation Leader, Saudi Aramco

* Abdullah Alshargi– AI & & Innovation Executive, Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA)

* Amir Khalid Pirzada– Chief Technology Officer, Mozn

* Dr Mohamed Alhussein– Artificial Intelligence Advisor & & Digital Transformation Leader

* Global AI creators, policymakers, financiers, scientists, and business innovation leaders representing 80+ nations, driving conversations on the future of agentic AI, business improvement, and sovereign AI environments.

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Development and Exhibition Spotlight

The exhibit flooring became a lively center of development, uniting a varied lineup of leading innovation business, AI leaders, start-ups, and service suppliers showcasing innovative developments forming the future of expert system. From business AI platforms and cybersecurity to HR innovation, observability, self-governing systems, and smart facilities, exhibitors and sponsors showed real-world options that promoted significant cooperations, stimulated financial investment discussions, and sped up innovation adoption throughout markets.

Couple Of Notable Exhibitors:

* Zen HR

* Netskope

* Nournet

* Magna AI

* Sarj Digital Information Technology CO.

* Edarat Group

* NTT Data

* Dynatrace

* Scale AI

* AQUIVIO Inc.

* Takween

* SAS

* Thethinkthankx

* ait

* Emotii

* OPM UAE

* Fanruan Software

* ManageEngine

* Wakeb Data Company

* Kamsora

* Sigmix Inc.

* Cloud Wave Telecommunications and Information Technology Company LLC

* Spark.ai

* Open

* Wafra Greentech AI Moves From Being An Afterthought To A Key Driver of Innovation

It’s not a surprise to see AI changing how markets run nowadays. From just producing reports to enhancing workflows in vital locations like health care, the innovation has actually made practically every element of work more effective. The Global AI Show joined innovators, regulators, and policymakers under one roofing system to make sure AI is scaled and included into systems properly.

“What we’ve built with the Global AI Show goes far beyond a conference into a catalyst for global innovation. Seeing thousands of innovators, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs come together in Riyadh has been incredibly inspiring. Our vision has always been to create a platform where conversations lead to collaboration and collaboration leads to action. VAP Ventures is the natural next step in that journey, empowering founders who will shape the future of global innovation.” — Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO, VAP Group

The momentum developed at this top will continue to the next Global AI Show set for Abu Dhabi on 12-13 November, 2026. This develops an ideal window for the conversations at Riyadh to emerge into something concrete and distribution-ready for the Abu Dhabi edition.

About Global AI Show

The Global AI Show is the conclusive worldwide phase where the future of expert system is created. Hosted by VAP Group, this leading AI top and conference unifies international CXOs, visionary policymakers, and tech leaders to move beyond the buzz and deal with the real-world effect of AI.

About VAP Group

With 13+ years of know-how, VAP Group is a leading worldwide consulting and media powerhouse driving the next wave of technology-led development.

Through its media environment and flagship occasions, consisting of the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group links policymakers, business, and innovators worldwide, making it possible for tactical interactions, ecosystem-building, and skill options.

Media Enquiries: media@globalaishow.com



Subject: Press release summary