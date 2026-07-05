Akanksha Chamola’s brand-new bombshell! After divorce discovery, starlet opens about being bisexual on Lock Upp 2

Akanksha Chamola has actually been getting headings since she made a surprising discovery about her marital relationship with Gaurav Khanna throughout the best episode of Lock Upp Season 2. The starlet shocked audiences by revealing that she and Gaurav were heading for a divorce. Not long after, Gaurav broke his silence and shared that in spite of their choice to part methods, his love, regard, and assistance for Akanksha stays the same.

Should Read: Gaurav Khanna responds to Akanksha Chamola’s divorce discovery: ‘Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai’

Now, Akanksha has when again left everybody shocked after opening about another deeply individual element of her life– exposing that she was bisexual before her marital relationship. The psychological discovery unfolded after a fellow participant divulged her trick without her approval, requiring Akanksha to resolve it openly.

Akanksha Chamola Breaks Silence After Her Secret is Revealed on The Show

The most recent episode experienced a psychological minute when Akanksha found that participant Shreya Kalra had actually exposed her personal confession to Sufi Motiwala after overhearing a backstage discussion. The disclosure not just exposed Akanksha’s individual life however likewise cost her an essential lifeline in the video game.

Noticeably shaken, Akanksha picked to describe her fact herself. She stated, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Simple relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain however I have actually remained in relations with a couple of women (I was bisexual before marital relationship. I have actually remained in relations with women however they were not truly intimate).”

“Mere liye all females are beautiful”

Opening even more about her sensations, Akanksha shared how females have actually constantly represented convenience and psychological security in her life.

Inspect: Mouni Roy pens sweet birthday note for ‘lil sis’ Disha Patani days after dealing with sexuality rumours

She discussed, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main appreciate karti hoon, primary bring in hoti hoon unke taraf. I believe mera woh safe area hain. Maturing, mujhe lagta hain ki its an extremely male controlled world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho … kahi na kahi jo convenience zone unse milta hain. I enjoy that womanly energy, I like that convenience and prosper because. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competitors hota hain. Simple mein woh sab nahi tha, simple liye all women are stunning. Its a tag that society has actually offered, for me its pure love (I enjoy ladies, I appreciate and am drawn in to them. They are my safe area. It is a male controlled world and one constantly gets near their mom and siblings … that convenience one obtains from them. The society states that ladies can not be buddies however it was never ever like that for me. There was no competitors or jealousy).”

< blockquote data-dnt ="true" data-theme ="dark"> < div dir ="ltr"lang ="en"> Akanksha Chamola confesses she was bisexual before weding Gaurav Khanna. She exposed that she had actually remained in relationships with females before her marital relationship. pic.twitter.com/bHoS602cGD

— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 4, 2026

The psychological minute overwhelmed the starlet, who confessed that she had actually felt the most susceptible because getting in the truth program. She even admitted that taking part in the program may have been a “mistake.”

As Akanksha broke down in tears, Farah Khan actioned in to console her with a warm hug.

A Look at Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s Relationship

Akanksha Chamola is understood for her efficiencies in tv programs like Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She fulfilled Gaurav Khanna throughout an audition, and the 2 ultimately fell in love after dating for a while.

Associated Story: Akanksha Chamola verifies divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2: ‘We have actually been living independently for the previous one year’; watch

They got wed on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding event in Gaurav’s home town, Kanpur. Their relationship just recently entered the spotlight after Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that they were heading for a divorce.

In spite of the stunning statement, Gaurav openly kept that his love, regard, and assistance for Akanksha stayed undamaged. Now, with her honest discovery about her sexuality, Akanksha has actually as soon as again discovered herself at the centre of spotlight.