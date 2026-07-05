No expense, no payment, simply empathy and hope: One World One Family’s health care experiment

A rural medical college in Muddenahalli, Chikballapur district, Karnataka, is trying something couple of organizations have actually handled– using sophisticated treatment, education and research study totally free of expense. Can such a design aid improve India’s health care landscape?

When Geetha’s three-month-old child was detected with a major kidney condition triggered by fluid build-up in her left kidney, panic was rapidly followed by another familiar concern shared by countless Indian households: How will they pay for the treatment? The baby needed specialised surgical treatment.

For the household, even regular medical expenditures were tough to fulfill, not to mention the expense of complex surgical treatment, medications and extended medical facility care.

“We are really bad,” she states. “When we came here, the medical professionals and personnel looked after our kid with much empathy and generosity. The surgical treatment, medications, food and every center were supplied complimentary of expense. Today, our child is healthy and recuperating well, and we will constantly stay grateful for offering her a healthy start in life.”

For Geetha, the most significant surprise was not simply that the treatment was totally free. It was that neither she nor her household were ever asked whether they might manage it. Her story is one amongst 10s of thousands emerging from the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR), the health care flagship of the One World One Family Mission.

Because opening in October 2021, it has actually tape-recorded more than 1.45 million outpatient assessments, dealt with over 66,000 inpatients, carried out more than 41,800 surgical treatments, and assisted provide over 8,000 children. Today, the medical facility runs 7 contemporary operating theatres, homes 56 extensive care system beds, and has 360 beds, making it among the nation’s biggest totally free tertiary-care medical facilities serving rural neighborhoods.

The numbers show the scale of an experiment that numerous specialists would think about extremely challenging to sustain: Providing innovative care, medical education and innovative research study completely totally free of charge. At a time when health care inflation continues to outmatch basic inflation and out-of-pocket expense stays among the most significant monetary problems on Indian homes, the organization is asking an essential concern: Can first-rate health care stay entirely complimentary without jeopardizing quality?

Concentrate on service

India’s health care system has actually broadened considerably over the previous years. The variety of medical facilities, medical colleges and insurance coverage recipients has actually grown gradually. Access to quality health care continues to stay unequal, especially outside city centres. For rural households, the obstacle is not discovering a physician however accessing professionals, advanced diagnostics and complicated surgical treatments without falling under financial obligation.

The One World One Family Mission thinks the response depends on altering the really viewpoint of health care shipment. “Healthcare is an essential right and not an opportunity,” states Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the One World One Family Mission. “We think in leaving nobody behind, producing a world where exceptional quality health care is provided completely totally free of charge to all, with no discrimination. The objective is to construct a thoughtful health care community where the finest medical professionals, advanced medical innovation, education, research study, nutrition and preventive care come together to serve mankind completely complimentary of expense.”

The viewpoint extends beyond assessments and surgical treatments. Clients get medications, diagnostics, food and thorough treatment without payment. Medical trainees, too, are informed totally free of expense.

“There are no billing counters since care is never ever based on the capability to pay,” states Suchetan, CEO, Global Outreach and Communications, One World One Family Mission. “Real effect starts when quality health care reaches the most susceptible, bring back health, self-respect, hope and a brand-new lease of life. Our vision is a world where every kid and every household can access quality health care regardless of their monetary status.”

More than charity

India has no lack of charitable healthcare facilities. Numerous organizations subsidise look after financially weaker clients while charging those who can pay for treatment. SMSIMSR follows a various method. Every client gets treatment totally free of charge, despite monetary background.

Found in rural Karnataka, the mentor medical facility uses day-and-night tertiary care throughout cardiology, heart surgical treatment, neonatal extensive care, paediatric extensive care, obstetrics, gastroenterology, neurology, urology, orthopaedics and numerous other specializeds.

Much of these centers are not available within a radius of more than 100 km, making the healthcare facility a crucial recommendation centre for surrounding districts. It has actually likewise bought sophisticated medical innovation consisting of robotic-assisted treatments, electronic health records, telemedicine, genomics and molecular diagnostics.

For Dr Sunny Anand, Director of Medical Education and Research at SMSIMSR, price and medical quality are not inconsistent goals. “Medical quality and price are not completing objectives– they enhance each other. We stabilize them through 3 pillars: Clinical quality, universal gain access to and thoughtful care.”

According to Anand, the organization has actually purchased contemporary facilities, evidence-based medication, multi-specialty services, research study and nursing quality while guaranteeing that neither clients nor trainees experience monetary barriers. “Patients are dealt with as our own member of the family, with self-respect and special requirements, while trainees are trained to end up being health care experts with proficient hands and caring hearts.”

Serving underserved

One criticism levelled versus complimentary health care organizations is that cost comes at the expense of innovation and quality. SMSIMSR argues the opposite.

The healthcare facility has actually released an incorporated electronic health record platform that makes it possible for clinicians to gain access to client info in genuine time, enhancing connection of care and client security.

Telemedicine centers link experts with clients in remote parts of Karnataka, minimizing the requirement for long-distance travel.

The institute has actually likewise developed innovative genomics and molecular biology labs that support accuracy medication and medical diagnosis of unusual illness.

Innovation, Anand states, must lower injustice instead of broaden it. “Geography and monetary constraints ought to not identify health results, especially amongst rural populations.”

The organization likewise utilizes digital knowing platforms to train physicians, nurses and allied health care specialists, incorporating medical education with technology-enabled knowing.

Clients from throughout the world

Developed mainly to serve rural India, the organization’s reach has actually slowly extended beyond nationwide borders.

Among its clients, Fortune Mulaverima from Zimbabwe, remembers showing up with little hope after enjoying her child battle with a hereditary heart disease.

“I had actually nearly lost hope enjoying my child battle to breathe and miss out on school due to the fact that of her heart disease,” she states.

“But this healthcare facility, with its caring physicians and thoughtful care, offered her a 2nd opportunity at life totally free of expense. Today she strolls, breathes and smiles without trouble. I will constantly stay grateful to the physicians and personnel here for bringing hope and life back to my kid.”

Australian resident Cheng Lock Ramon took a trip to Karnataka after coping with extreme knee discomfort for almost 5 years.

“After dealing with discomfort for 5 long years, I came here for a knee replacement surgical treatment and discovered not simply treatment, however first-rate thoughtful care unlike anything I have actually experienced previously,” he states.

“The truth that there were no out-of-pocket expenditures made this recovery journey a lot more amazing. Today, I stand with hope, strength and self-confidence as soon as again.”

Previous Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, who went through treatment here, states, “From the cosmetic surgeon to everyone else, from leading to bottom, everybody provided me like and care every minute. I feel when I return, I return with compliments for the physicians and personnel. I have actually enhanced a lot.”

These private stories possibly describe the organization’s focus on caring care as much as medical results.

Acknowledgment from public leaders

The organization’s work has actually likewise drawn attention from politicians, policymakers and market veterans.

President Droupadi Murmu has actually explained quality health care as basic to the development of any society and kept in mind that organizations supplying totally complimentary health care in collaboration with premier organizations such as AIIMS and Banaras Hindu University would reinforce both health care shipment and medical education in the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actually called Sathya Sai Grama “a fantastic design of service”, observing that its operate in nutrition, education and health care shows the spirit of generous service. Describing the complimentary medical college, he stated it would produce medical professionals and allied health care experts dedicated to serving the country.

Previous HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh explains the organization as “a real wonder of generous service.”

“The health centers are supplying first-rate treatment and the current medical centers totally complimentary of expense, genuinely providing the very best to serve the poorest with self-respect and empathy.”

Previous SEBI Chairman M Damodaran states the medical facilities stand as “an amazing example of service and empathy,” while Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India television, states what impressed him most was “not simply their scale, requirements and attention to information, however above all the care and empathy that underlies every element of service.”

Can philanthropy scale?

The apparent concern stays sustainability. Modern health care is costly. Healthcare facilities need constant financial investment in devices, facilities, extremely trained physicians, nursing personnel, research study and innovation. Providing sophisticated tertiary care without charging clients would appear hard even for the best-funded organizations. Anand thinks the response depends on governance instead of prices.

“Philanthropic health care designs can be sustained in all time when they are developed on strong governance, quality systems, neighborhood trust and shared duty.” According to him, sustainability is supported through philanthropy, CSR collaborations, NGOs, effective utilisation of resources and institutional responsibility. “We think the future of health care lies not in picking in between cost and quality, however in developing designs where both can exist side-by-side sustainably and at scale.”

Over the next years, the organization prepares to develop centres of quality in genomics, accuracy medication, robotic cardiovascular surgical treatment, maternal and foetal medication, advanced diagnostics and AI-enabled health care, while enhancing biomedical research study and training. The aspiration, Anand states, is to position SMSIMSR on the international map for health care shipment, research study and medical education.

The upcoming 600-bed Teaching Hospital at Sathya Sai Grama is a landmark effort imagined by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai. Developed as one of the world’s biggest totally complimentary personal mentor health centers, it represents a transformative action towards making first-rate health care and medical education available to all, regardless of monetary situations.

Created as the 2nd mentor medical facility under SMSIMSR, it will perfectly incorporate innovative client care, medical education and scientific research study under one roofing. It will work as a leading centre for training thoughtful health care specialists devoted to serving rural and underserved neighborhoods while providing advanced healthcare completely complimentary of expense.

The advanced center will house 28 medical and surgical specializeds, advanced operation theatres, extensive care systems, advanced diagnostic services, organ and heart valve banking centers, and robotic-assisted surgical systems. Every element of the health center has actually been developed to offer tertiary and quaternary health care that satisfies worldwide requirements while making sure that no client is rejected treatment due to monetary restrictions.

Checking out physicians

Recovering Little Hearts, a UK-based kids’s charity, and SMSIMSR have actually been collaborating to offer entirely totally free, life-saving paediatric heart surgical treatments for kids with hereditary heart illness.

Through this withstanding collaboration, kids from financially disadvantaged households get first-rate treatment at no charge. International groups of physicians and nurses routinely team up with the SMSIMSR group to carry out intricate heart treatments and share their proficiency with regional physician. The effort covers surgical treatments, ICU care, medications and follow-up treatment completely totally free of charge. This partnership continues to change young lives and stands as a shining example of empathy, medical quality and worldwide humanitarian service.

Creator of Healing Little Hearts Dr Sanjiv Nichani states, “This is my 4th see in the last 12 months. We like coming here due to the fact that the school is green, tidy and tranquil, and individuals here are fantastic. Sadguru leads a world-leading, definitely amazing objective. Most significantly, for the clients, there is definitely no charge and not even a billing counter here. The values of this healthcare facility matches precisely what we practice in Healing Little Hearts, and I eagerly anticipate another week of looking after kids and supporting them through complicated heart surgical treatments.”

A various discussion

India’s health care argument is significantly centred on insurance protection, federal government costs, personal financial investment and digital health.

The One World One Family Mission presents another measurement to that conversation. Can philanthropy, backed by expert management and contemporary innovation, enhance public and personal health care systems by serving those who typically fail the fractures?

Organizations such as Aravind Eye Care System changed cataract surgical treatment by showing that high-volume, premium eye care might be provided economically. Narayana Health revealed that complicated heart treatments might be carried out effectively enough to substantially reduce expenses without jeopardizing results. The Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences has, for years, used sophisticated specialized care complimentary of charge.

The One World One Family Mission seems trying something more comprehensive– integrating complimentary tertiary health care, medical education, biomedical research study, nutrition and neighborhood outreach under a single environment.

Whether such a design can be duplicated commonly stays an open concern. It depends upon continual philanthropy, strenuous governance, medical skill and functional discipline– active ingredients that are not quickly put together.

For households like Geetha’s, those bigger concerns are secondary. When her child required surgical treatment, she discovered a health center where nobody inquired about insurance coverage, earnings or price. They merely asked what was incorrect with the kid.

In a health care system where discussions frequently start with expenses, that might well be the organization’s most extreme development.

(This is the very first of a three-part series.)

The organization has actually purchased contemporary facilities, evidence-based medication, multi-specialty services, research study and nursing quality

The organization utilizes digital knowing platforms to train physicians, nurses and allied health care experts, incorporating scientific education with technology-enabled knowing.

Released on July 2, 2026