Simran gets ready for Dharman shoot, restates her enjoyment about reunion with Rajinikanth

Simran (L), Rajinikanth in Dharman Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-07-04T10:53:18.226Z" title="2026-07-04 10:53"> 04 Jul 2026, 10:53 am Just recently, we reported about Simran playing a crucial function in Dharmanco-starring Rajinikanth and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The movie brings the star back together with Rajinikanth for the very first time after their cooperation on 2019’s Petta Previously this Saturday, the star shared some pictures of her, apparently teasing her character’s appearance in the movie, and shared her enjoyment for the reunion with the Superstar. “Nearly three decades of memories, learning, and gratitude. Happy to begin another beautiful chapter with Superstar Rajinikanth in Dharman. Looking forward to this journey,” Simran composed. Simran made her acting launching with 1995’s Sanam Harjaia Hindi movie directed by Saawan Kumar Tak. In Tamil movie theater, she made her entry with movies such as Again VIPand Nerrukku NerShe had her breakout year in 1999 with functions in Thullatha Manamum Thullumopposite Vijay, and Vaalee with Ajith Kumar.

Regardless of beginning her profession all those years earlier, the star needed to await a very long time to do her very first movie with Rajinikanth: Pettadirected by Karthik Subbaraj. At a current occasion for DharmanSimran revealed her elation about belonging to the movie. “When I met Rajini sir after Petta, I told him that I wanted to do more films with him. I have waited for this opportunity for a very long time, and I am grateful that it has finally happened,” the star stated at the time.

Marking the 173rd movie in Rajinikanth’s profession, Dharman Stars Raashii Khanna. As reported previously, Kamal Haasan is producing the movie under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Just recently, the manufacturer shared a poster including Rajinikanth as a physician and bring the tagline, ‘The Deadly Doctor’. The makers are yet to expose plot specifics.