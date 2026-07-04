Maatrubhumi: No CBFC difficulties, states Salman Khan Team; calls reports “unwarranted”

Salman Khan (L), Maatrubhumi poster Upgraded on : 04 Jul 2026, 11:44 am Salman Khan Films has actually dismissed reports declaring that its upcoming war movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has actually faced accreditation concerns with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling the speculation “false” and “entirely baseless”In a declaration shared on Instagram on Saturday, the production banner clarified that the movie has actually not yet been sent to the CBFC for accreditation, making reports of any objections or hold-up in accreditation unreliable. Resolving the speculation, the banner stated claims about the movie dealing with certification-related problems were “false” and worried that the task has actually not yet reached the accreditation phase. “Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless,” the declaration checked out.

The production home likewise prompted media organisations and social networks users not to flow unproven details, including that any main statements relating to the movie would be made just through Salman Khan Films’ authorised platforms.

“We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only,” the declaration even more check out.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and likewise stars Chitrangada Singh in a critical function.

The movie was previously entitled ‘Battle of Galwan’ before being relabelled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In PeaceIt is based upon the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Initially slated for release in April this year, the movie was later on delayed. The makers are yet to reveal a modified release date.