Pradeep Ranganathan offers wholehearted response to Ravi Mohan’s surprise demand

Pradeep Ranganathan and Ravi Mohan Upgraded on : 04 Jul 2026, 12:09 pm It is popular that Pradeep Ranganathan’s association with Ravi Mohan goes method back to 2019 when the actor-filmmaker made his directorial launching with Comali starring Ravi in the lead. Pradeep has actually considering that seen a meteoric increase in his profession managing 3 successive Rs 100 crore getaways in theatres. As he now prepares for the next phase in his profession as a manufacturer, Ravi has actually positioned an unique demand to his director. Speaking at the Ananda Vikatan awards event, Ravi Mohan asked for Pradeep to act in his next directorial. Responding to this, Pradeep stated that he will finish all his upcoming dedications and after that sign his film. Contributing to his previous concern, Ravi then penetrated which director’s movie he ‘d pick provided alternatives in between Vetri Maaran, Mani Ratnam, Ashwath Marimuthu and himself. Without a 2nd idea, Pradeep mentioned that he would select Ravi and offer him the dates for his movie. The honest discussion is an extension of their almost-decade-long relationship. If Pradeep selects Ravi’s movie quickly, it will mark a full-circle minute for the duo.

Last seen inLove Insurance Kompany(LIKPradeep will be producing a woman-centric movie starring Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu in crucial functions for his next. Just recently, Swasika verified the news in an interview, exposing that she too has actually signed up with the group in a crucial function. A director for the job has actually not been validated.

On the other hand, Ravi Mohan is presently hectic shooting for his directorial launching,An Ordinary Manwith Yogi Babu in the lead. For the unversed, he started his own production home Ravi Mohan Studios in 2015. He just recently signed up with the sets ofBenzwhich belongs of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. He will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly in the Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial.

He likewise hasKarathey Babu,helmed byDada-popularity Ganesh K Babu which is set for a release in August. The star just recently signed up with hands with launching director GND Shyam Kumar for his next. He likewise has numerous other tasks in the pipeline, consisting of the long-delayedGenieand Karthik Yogi’s movie, formerly entitledBrother Code