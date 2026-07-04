SB Selvakumaran selected as Station Director of Madras Atomic Power Station

SB Selvakumaran has actually been selected as the Station Director of Madras Atomic Power Station(MAPS )in Kalpakkam changing M Seshaiah.

Prior to his presumption of charge, Selvakumaran was the Chief Superintendent of MAPS.

Madras Atomic Power Station situated at Kalpakkam on the east coast is an operating station under the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and has 2 Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) plants with set up capability of 220 MW each.

A Mechanical Engineering Graduate (Honours) of NIT, Trichy in the year 1988, Selvakumaran signed up with the 1st batch of NPCIL In-plant Training in 1989.

He has more than 36 years of experience in the nuclear market in the locations of commissioning, operation, upkeep and upgradation of atomic power plants.

Released on July 4, 2026