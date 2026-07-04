Gymkhana members move HC over expulsion notification

Summary The Delhi Gymkhana Club and its Staff Welfare Association have actually approached the Delhi High Court, objecting to the main federal government’s relocate to evict them from their Lutyens’Delhi residential or commercial property. Justice Avneesh Jhingan is set to hear the petitions on July 6, as the club battles to stay at its 2, Safdarjung Road place. This legal obstacle highlights a substantial disagreement over the distinguished club’s future. < img height ="27" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/124905307.cms"> Listen to this short article in summed up format

< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="Delhi Gymkhana Club" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132182974,width-300,height-225,imgsize-94208,resizemode-75/delhi-gymkhana-club.jpg"> Bloomberg Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Delhi Gymkhana Club and its Staff Welfare Association have actually moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre’s choice to start expulsion procedures versus them from the Club’s properties at 2, Safdarjung Road in Lutyens ‘Delhi.

The matter is noted for hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan on July 6, when the court will think about the petitions submitted by the Club and the Staff Welfare Association.

The pleas by Vijay Khurana and Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association type part of their pending suit following the Land and Development Office’s(L&DO) May 22 order asking the colonial-era club to return its land by June 5 on premises of “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure”reported PTI.

On June 29, the L&DO under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry released a show-cause notification to the club, asking it to discuss why an expulsion order must not be passed versus it under the general public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The notification, released by Estate Officer Bipin Kumar Singh on June 29, has actually directed the club and all individuals worried inhabiting the facilities to send their action by July 7 and stand for an individual hearing on the exact same day at 2.30 pm.

The relocation came more than a month after the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on May 26 that it would not take strong belongings of the 27.3-acre facilities by June 5, which is needed for “enhancing and protecting defence facilities”.

Vijay Khurana, a Gymkhana Club member, has actually stated in his claim that the “vague and generalised reasons” of defence facilities and security offered by the Centre were simply a “sham”

The relocation, he declared, was an “attempt to effect forced eviction” rather of following the due procedure of law.

Khurana’s claim is specified to be supported by more than 500 members of the club.