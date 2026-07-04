AP govt to use up gold expedition in Kuppam for a mining job

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (file photo)|Image Credit: HANDOUT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday stated the federal government prepares to check out and establish possible gold deposits in Kuppam utilizing modern-day innovation on the lines of the Jonnagiri Gold Project.

Dealing with a public conference in Kuppam, the Chief Minister stated geological signs recommend the existence of gold-bearing developments in the area which the State would take advantage of advanced expedition and mining innovations to open the resource capacity. The effort would form a part of the federal government’s vision to change Kuppam into “Swarna Kuppam”, a commercial and work center, he included.

Naidu stated the proposed gold expedition would match the area’s wider commercial advancement method and produce job opportunity, lowering the requirement for regional youth to move searching for tasks.

Kuppam had abundant mineral resources and its blue granite was currently delighting in strong need in global markets, the Chief Minister stated, including that the federal government was preparing to develop a Heritage Granite Cluster to enhance worth addition and exports from the area.

The State federal government liked a larger commercial push in Kuppam and was intending to bring in production and mineral-based financial investments to the constituency, represented by the Chief Minister, according to a release.

Released on July 4, 2026