Business News NewsIndia‘Take India-US collaboration to brand-new heights ‘: PM Modi praises Trump as United States turns 250

‘Take India-US collaboration to brand-new heights’: PM Modi praises Trump as United States turns 250 ET OnlineLast Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 08:40:00 PM IST

Run-through Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended genuine congratulations to United States President Donald Trump and the American individuals on their country’s 250th Independence anniversary. He highlighted the deep bond in between India and the United States, rooted in shared democratic worths and a dedication to worldwide development. Modi revealed optimism for ongoing success and peace for America, imagining an even more powerful India-US collaboration in the future. Listen to this short article in summed up format

< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="MEA denies Elon Musk joined Modi-Trump call, says it was strictly bilateral" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132183147,width-300,height-225,imgsize-41736,resizemode-75/mea-denies-elon-musk-joined-modi-trump-call-says-it-was-strictly-bilateral.jpg"> Agencies PM Modi and Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised United States President Donald Trump and individuals of the United States on the event of the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence. India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good. May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights,” stated PM Modi in a post on X.

The United States commemorated the turning point with across the country parades, fireworks and celebratory occasions, marking 250 years given that the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.