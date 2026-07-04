No complete runway closure at Srinagar Airport; relief for tourist, trade

Srinagar International Airport on Saturday revealed that there will be no complete runway closure this year for repair work and upkeep of its airfield, a relocation invited by the tourist and service sectors.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked the Centre for withdrawing the proposed closure, stating it would spare tourists and the tourist market from considerable interruption throughout the peak season.

In a post on X, the airport authorities stated there would be no complete runway closure throughout 2026.

“Airport operations will continue daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Night closures for runway upkeep work will continue up until October 2026,” the airport stated.

The authorities included that the formerly proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) offering complete runway closures on Mondays and Tuesdays has actually been withdrawn. Airline companies will run their arranged flights and modify their schedules in line with the upgraded operating hours.

“Passengers are asked for to constantly examine the current flight status with their particular airline company before leaving for the airport and to rely just on info gotten from main sources,” the airport stated.

Requiring to X, Abdullah revealed thankfulness to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Ministe ar Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for acceding to the Jammu and Kashmir federal government’s demand to suspend the airport closure strategy.

“The proposed closure would have developed considerable hassle for routine visitors and required trip groups and travelers to cancel their prepared gos to,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), an umbrella body representing traders, transporters and other organization stakeholders, invited the choice to withdraw the proposed complete airfield closure and keep continuous daytime flight operations throughout the year.

KEA representative Qazi Tauseef informedbusinesslinethat the choice had actually come as a significant relief for the trade, tourist and company sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, which would have been seriously impacted by extended disturbances in air connection.

“The withdrawal of the closure strategy will assist sustain traveler arrivals, organization travel and the motion of disposable items, all of which are essential to the area’s economy,” he stated.

Released on July 4, 2026