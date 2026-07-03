Japan – Fujitsu Group accomplishes gold medal in EcoVadis sustainability ranking

Fujitsu Limited today revealed that the Fujitsu Group has actually gotten a gold medal in the sustainability ranking carried out by EcoVadis, a global score company. This marks the very first time the Fujitsu Group has actually attained a gold medal, ranking it amongst the leading 5% of business evaluated, in acknowledgment of its constant enhancement in sustainability efforts.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is among the world’s biggest sustainability score platforms, with over 150,000 business getting involved from more than 180 nations. As worldwide interest in business sustainability activities grows, EcoVadis is commonly made use of by lots of business as a global criteria for showing the efficiency of their sustainability efforts. The EcoVadis sustainability score adequately examines business’ activities throughout 4 styles based upon its distinct requirements: “Environment,” “Labor & Human Rights,” “Ethics,” and “Sustainable Procurement.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by developing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 workers work to fix a few of the best difficulties dealing with mankind. Our series of services and options make use of 5 essential innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined profits of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Learn more: global.fujitsu

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