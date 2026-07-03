Japan – MHI Receives Order from Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation for Maintenance Tools and Equipment for Yanchao Main Workshop

MHI Receives Order from Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation for Maintenance Tools and Equipment for Yanchao Main Workshop

– New upkeep tools and devices to support the intro of the brand-new N700ST series trains

– Order from Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation shows MHI’s longstanding performance history and technical abilities adding to the advancement of the Taiwan High Speed Rail network

Agreement Signing Ceremony

TOKYO, July 2, 2026-(JCN Newswire)- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI )has actually signed an agreement with Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC ), the operator of the Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR )network, for upkeep tools and devices for the Yanchao Main Workshop in southern Taiwan. The Yanchao Main Workshop is a center for upkeep and evaluation of trains owned by THSRC. For this job, MHI will provide, set up, and perform screening and commissioning of upkeep tools and devices for the Yanchao Main Workshop.

THSRC is presently presenting the brand-new N700ST series trains, with industrial operation arranged to start in the 2nd half of 2027. This task intends to enhance the upkeep system in line with the intro of the brand-new N700ST series trains, adding to additional enhancements in the THSR network’s transport services.

Because its inauguration in 2007, the THSR network has actually been extensively made use of as core transport facilities in Taiwan. Yearly ridership has actually increased considerably from about 15 million at the time of opening to around 82 million in 2025. Presently, the network serves approximately around 230,000 travelers daily, and its cumulative ridership has actually gone beyond 1 billion, playing an essential function in supporting financial activity and movement in Taiwan.

The THSR Core System Supply Contract was granted in 2000 to a consortium of 7 Japanese business, consisting of MHI, and business operations began in January 2007. Given that the inauguration, MHI has actually added to the advancement of the THSR network through participation in such jobs as the Nangang Extension Project and the Trackwork and Core System for the Zuoying Depot. This task shows acknowledgment of MHI’s longstanding performance history and technical proficiency.

Moving forward, MHI will continue to take advantage of its innovation and know-how in transport systems and task management abilities to add to the more advancement of the THSR network, and the awareness of safe and dependable service.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is among the world’s leading commercial groups, covering energy, clever facilities, commercial equipment, aerospace and defense. MHI Group integrates innovative innovation with deep experience to provide ingenious, integrated options that assist to recognize a carbon neutral world, enhance the lifestyle and guarantee a much safer world. For additional information, please check out: www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.