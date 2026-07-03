India, July 3 —

As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the future of work is being reshaped by AI, climate change, and the evolving nature of the informal economy. Building a workforce that is resilient, future-ready, and inclusive has never been more important.

To drive this conversation, Samhita is convening leaders from industry, government, philanthropy, and the development sector for a webinar on “Futureproofing Jobs: Skilling for a Viksit Bharat” on 10 July, 4:00-5:30 PM.

“Samhita has always been the orchestrator that convenes leaders across sectors to solve our biggest societal challenges. Through this dialogue, we hope to explore how collective action can reimagine India’s skilling ecosystem for a changing world.”

– Priya Naik, Founder & CEO, Samhita

The webinar will explore how cross-sector collaboration can strengthen employability, accelerate inclusive growth, and prepare India’s workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.

Date: 10 July 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM (IST)

Register: https://forms.gle/PnmGHJHLkp6oFSPU8