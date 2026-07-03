chandukaka-saraf-celebrates-200-years-of-legacy-with-the-launch-of-the-‘ananta-mangalsutra-collection’

India, July 2 —

A Timeless Celebration of Love, Tradition, and Contemporary Elegance

Pune, India | July 2026: Marking an extraordinary milestone of 200 years of trust, craftsmanship, and heritage, Chandukaka Saraf , one of India’s most respected jewellery brands, proudly unveils its exclusive ‘Ananta Mangalsutra Collection’ . Thoughtfully curated to honour the timeless symbolism of marriage while embracing modern design sensibilities, the collection offers an exquisite range of gold and diamond mangalsutras for today’s discerning woman.

For generations, the mangalsutra has represented love, commitment, and an everlasting bond. With the Ananta Mangalsutra Collection, Chandukaka Saraf reimagines this cherished symbol by seamlessly blending traditional artistry with contemporary aesthetics, creating jewellery that complements modern lifestyles without compromising its cultural significance.

The collection features an extensive selection of designs ranging from classic black-bead mangalsutras and heritage-inspired creations to minimalist diamond mangalsutras, lightweight everyday styles, and grand bridal masterpieces. Each piece has been meticulously crafted to cater to women across different life stages-from newlyweds and brides-to-be to working professionals and those seeking elegant jewellery for everyday wear.

Recognising the evolving preferences of today’s women, the collection reflects a perfect balance of tradition and versatility. Designed for comfort, sophistication, and daily elegance, every mangalsutra embodies timeless craftsmanship while celebrating individuality and personal style.

Whether chosen for weddings, anniversaries, festive occasions, gifting, or daily wear, the Ananta Mangalsutra Collection offers jewellery that becomes a meaningful companion throughout life’s most treasured moments.

Exclusive Anniversary Offers

To commemorate its bicentenary celebrations, Chandukaka Saraf has introduced attractive festive offers for customers visiting its showrooms:

Up to 30% off on gold jewellery making charges*

Up to 70% off on diamond jewellery making charges*

Rs.3,000 off per gram on old gold jewellery exchange*

*Terms and conditions apply.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Mr. Kishorkumar Shah and Managing Director Mr. Samyak Kishorkumar Shah expressed their gratitude to customers for their unwavering trust over the past two centuries. They warmly invited customers to visit their nearest Chandukaka Saraf showroom and experience the newly launched Ananta Mangalsutra Collection, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to creating jewellery that celebrates life’s most cherished relationships and milestones.

As Chandukaka Saraf steps into its third century, the launch of the Ananta Mangalsutra Collection reflects the brand’s continued dedication to preserving India’s rich jewellery heritage while designing timeless creations for generations to come.

For more information, customers can call the Toll-Free Number: 1800 267 8555 or visit their nearest Chandukaka Saraf showroom.

Chandukaka Saraf – Jewellers Loved Across Generations | Since 1827

*Terms and conditions apply.