Hong Kong – International Arts Carnival opens in July with acrobatic theatre production “Starchitects” (with pictures)

International Arts Carnival opens in July with acrobatic theatre production “Starchitects” (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The acrobatic theatre production by the United Kingdom (UK)’s Motionhouse, “Starchitects”will be staged from July 10 to 12, beginning the International Arts Carnival (IAC), the summer season arts celebration provided by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. The program, themed around area expedition, integrates sophisticated innovation with digital forecast, anti-gravity choreography and aerial balancings to take audiences on a fantastical journey into deep space.

“Starchitects”winner of the very best Family Arts Activity award at the Fantastic for Families Awards 2023 in the UK, has actually been warmly gotten by audiences of any ages. With its easy yet funny story, spectacular visual impacts, and an exciting efficiency that effortlessly integrates balancings with dance, it is really enjoyable for the entire household. Making its Hong Kong launching, the program is not to be missed out on.

The story follows 5 kids who, to consume time, release their limitless imagination in their bed room. They turn cardboard boxes into aeroplanes, launchpads and rockets, and envision themselves launching to the moon. Showcasing exceptional aerial balancings and dance abilities, they topple and jump as if in no gravity, weaving through a universe filled with comets and worlds, and experiencing eccentric characters such as moon fairies, a huge green alien and a terrifying lava king.

“Starchitects” will be held at 7.30 pm on July 10 and 11, and 3pm on July 11 and 12 at the Hall, East Kowloon Cultural Centre. Tickets priced at $200, $300, $400 and $500 are now offered at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For telephone reservations, please call 3166 1288, or utilize the mobile ticketing app URBTIX.

After each efficiency, there will be a meet-the-artist session for the audience to exchange views with the entertainers. In addition, parent-child balancings workshops will be held at 4pm on July 9 and 11am on July 12 at Incubator 1 of the East Kowloon Cultural Centre, where entertainers from Motionhouse will teach easy acrobatic techniques, permitting households to experience the enjoyable of balancings while enhancing body co-ordination.

The efficiency at 3pm on July 11 will be an available efficiency with audio descriptions in Cantonese. A touch trip will be offered prior to the efficiency for individuals with visual disability and their buddies.

Acrobatic entertainers have actually gone through long-lasting expert training, and the audience is encouraged not to mimic their acts. For program queries and discount rate plans, please call 2370 1044 or go to www.hkiac.gov.hk.

This year’s IAC will provide over 100 efficiencies and associated activities in July and August, uniting artists from overseas, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong for an interesting lineup of interactive, motivating and family-friendly programs, consisting of balancings, dance, music, theatre and multimedia. The IAC will likewise provide movie screenings, library activities, parent-child workshops, an online program and exhibits, offering the city with a satisfying and varied summer season arts experience for households.