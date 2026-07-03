Hong Kong – Tenders welcomed for San Tin Technopole Phase 1 Stage 1 (West) – Contract 2 – Fresh Water and Reclaimed Water Service Reservoirs and Associated Works

Tenders welcomed for San Tin Technopole Phase 1 Stage 1 (West) – Contract 2 – Fresh Water and Reclaimed Water Service Reservoirs and Associated Works ******************************************************************************************

The Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD) today (July 3) gazetted a notification to welcome tenders for the agreement for San Tin Technopole Phase 1 Stage 1 (West) – Contract 2 – Fresh Water and Reclaimed Water Service Reservoirs and Associated Works (Contract No. ND/2025/02). The closing time for the tender is twelve noon on August 28.

The works primarily consist of:

website clearance and development (consisting of land decontamination works);

building of fresh water and recovered water service tanks, and associated electrical and mechanical works;

building and construction of associated works consisting of fresh water pipe, recovered water pipe; drain works, roadworks, slope works, keeping walls, street furnishings, landscaping works, and other supplementary works; and

application of ecological mitigation steps (consisting of wildlife passages) and ecological tracking works for the works pointed out above.

The works are arranged to begin in January 2027 and will take about 51 months to finish.

The CEDD has actually commissioned AECOM – Halcrow Joint Venture to create and monitor the works. Interested specialists might download the tender types and other details from the e-Tendering System (e-TS). Tenders should be sent in electronic format through the e-TS.

Information of the tender notification are readily available on the CEDD site (www.cedd.gov.hk/eng/tender-notices/contracts/tender-notices/index.html). For queries, please call AECOM – Halcrow Joint Venture at 2880 9788 throughout workplace hours.