Japan – NEC Recognized as a Specialist in Gartner(R) Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services – Established Vendors

NEC Recognized as a Specialist in Gartner(R) Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services – Established Vendors

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has been recognized as a Specialist in the Gartner® report “Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services – Established Vendors.”

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Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services — Established Vendors

About the Report

Physical AI services (PAIS) address the complex challenge of designing, developing, deploying and managing AI-enabled physical systems — such as mobile robots, autonomous vehicles, ships and drones — in real-world environments. Enterprise technology buyers should use this research to evaluate service providers’ PAIS offerings.

About NEC’s AI

NEC has a long history of AI research and development, creating a wide range of technologies that help address business and social needs. For example, NEC pioneered the development of a proprietary world model (*1) capable of predicting human movement and psychological states. Leveraging this technology, in March 2026, NEC announced a first-of-its-kind physical AI system that quantitatively estimates levels of human anxiety and proactively controls robots to avoid increasing user stress (*2).

Going forward, NEC will continue to promote the safe and secure implementation of AI by combining these advanced technologies with expertise rooted in specific industries and business operations.

Reference URL: NEC’s AI Business : AI | NEC

Under its value creation model, “NEC BluStellar” (*3), NEC leverages cross-industry expertise and cutting-edge technologies to transform business models and help solve both social challenges and customer management issues. In AI—one of NEC BluStellar’s core technologies—NEC offers services centered on “cotomi,” the company’s proprietary AI technology. Going forward, NEC will continue creating added value through the expansion of services and functionalities while helping customers address their challenges through secure, safe, and trustworthy AI services.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner®, Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services — Established Vendors, Katie, Jonathan Davenport, Eric Goodness, Arjun Boparai, Christian Stephan, 8 June 2026

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(*1)Robot motion learning technology applying world models (Featured Technologies | NEC)AI technology for robotics enables environment-adaptive precision motion

(*2)NEC Develops Physical AI That Anticipates Human Movement and Psychological States (March 12, 2026) (News Room | NEC)

(*3)

“NEC BluStellar” is a value creation model that leads customers into a brighter future by realizing business model innovation and solving social issues and customer management issues. This is accomplished through advanced cross-industry knowledge backed by proven results and NEC’s cutting-edge technology honed through years of development and operation.

https://group.nec/jp/en/solutions/nec-blustellar/

About NEC

The NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group’s approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.

For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.