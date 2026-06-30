Hong Kong – Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy holds very first conference (with images)

Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy holds very first conference (with pictures) ************************************************************************************

The Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy (the Committee), chaired by the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, held its very first conference today (June 29).

At the conference today, members went over the advancement of expert system and its deep combination with markets to empower numerous sectors to update, change, and accomplish sustainable advancement. Members likewise exchanged views on a series of appropriate problems, consisting of research study and development, information circulation and security, calculating facilities, application circumstances, skill growing, capital expense, and governance policies.

Mr Chan stated, “Currently, a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is accelerating, with AI playing a pivotal and leading role. AI is not only a major industry in its own right, but is also deeply empowering a myriad of industries – particularly in enhancing corporate productivity, pioneering new business models, new tracks, and new application scenarios, as well as promoting more inclusive and accessible products and services. The National 15th Five-Year Plan explicitly proposes to advance the building of ‘Digital China’ and to deepen and expand the AI+ Initiative. A key focus of the Committee is to explore how to better align with the national development strategy; how to leverage and combine Hong Kong’s strengths in research, internationalised application scenarios, capital, talent, and global connectivity to accelerate the development and application of AI; and how to enhance the competitiveness of various sectors and create new opportunities for them, while ensuring that the fruits of this development benefit all segments of society. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all members for their participation and support, and for sharing their profound insights and offering constructive advice.”

The Financial Secretary revealed the facility of the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy in the 2026-27 Budget. The regards to recommendation of the Committee consist of creating concerns and techniques for AI-driven commercial change, development and advancement; promoting co-ordination amongst the Government, market, academic community, research study, financial investment and application sectors to drive the commercial application of AI and assist in the smart advancement of various markets; and promoting the deep combination of AI with numerous markets. The subscription consists of agents from business and expert sectors, in addition to pertinent policy bureaux and departments. The list is as follows:

Chairperson

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Financial Secretary

Authorities members

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Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury

Secretary for Health

Secretary for Environment and Ecology

Commissioner for Digital Policy

Commissioner for Innovation and Technology

Commissioner for Industry (Innovation and Technology)

(Representatives from other pertinent bureaux and departments will be welcomed to participate in Committee conferences as and when proper)

Ex-officio members

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Chairperson of Board of Directors of Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Institute

Chairperson of Hong Kong Life and Health Technology Research Institute Steering Committee

Chairperson of Board of Directors of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited

Chairperson of Board of Directors of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Chairperson of Board of Directors of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Chairperson of Board of Directors of Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute

Chairperson of Hong Kong Productivity Council

Chairperson of Board of Directors of Hong Kong Microelectronics Research and Development Institute

Non-official members (in alphabetical order of surnames)

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Teacher Au Kwok-wai Samuel

Teacher Chan Kwok-leung

Teacher Chiu Wai-yan Philip

Dr Chuang Tzu-hsiung Steve

Dr Kam Chak-pui Jacob

Dr Lam Tzit-yuen David

Dr Lo Kam-wing

Teacher Man Kwan

Teacher Shum Ho-cheung Anderson

Mrs Tse Annie Yau On-yee

Mr Wang Hua

Teacher Yang Hongxia

Mr Yao Cho-fai Andrew

Teacher Yu Cheung-hoi

Teacher Zhang Fumin