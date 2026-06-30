Hong Kong – Brussels ETO promotes Hong Kong’s newest financial chances to European magnate at NHKBA yearly summer season occasion (with pictures)

Brussels ETO promotes Hong Kong’s most current financial chances to European magnate at NHKBA yearly summer season occasion (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (Brussels ETO) when again supported the yearly summer season occasion of the Netherlands Hong Kong Business Association (NHKBA), held under the style “Go Global with Hong Kong: Connecting Innovation, Sustainability & Opportunity” on June 25 (Amsterdam time) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Throughout a workshop at the occasion, the Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, Ms Shirley Yung, provided a discussion highlighting Hong Kong’s ongoing development in the development and innovation sector. Assistant Representative of Brussels ETO Ms Eva Wong likewise took part in a fireside chat, engaging with the audience on associated subjects.

Speaking at the networking supper following the workshop, Ms Yung said that Hong Kong has actually set clear green targets to add to a more sustainable future, consisting of attaining carbon neutrality by 2050. She highlighted a variety of efforts supporting green financing and green development, consisting of the issuance of green bonds and tokenised green bonds, the intro of the Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance, pilot jobs for cross-boundary carbon trading settlements, and different types of assistance for green innovations. She kept in mind, “With a comprehensive innovation ecosystem, we believe Hong Kong can become a place where green technologies are not only invented, but also commercialised, financed and deployed globally.”

Ms Yung even more highlighted Hong Kong’s unfaltering dedication to open market and worldwide co-operation, and the growing value of its functions as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” connecting the Chinese Mainland with the remainder of the world in the middle of a progressively intricate geopolitical environment.

She likewise presented the Hong Kong Government’s newest efforts to support trade and financial investment, consisting of the “Go Global” effort, which helps Chinese Mainland business in broadening worldwide through Hong Kong, in addition to the Economic and Trade Express platform, which combines the proficiency and networks of Hong Kong’s abroad Economic and Trade Offices, Invest Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to enhance two-way trade and financial investment promos through boosted partnership.

The NHKBA summer season occasion is a yearly service event of the Dutch and Hong Kong organization neighborhoods, supplying a platform to check out the most recent financial and trade chances and to reinforce cooperation in between Europe and Hong Kong. This year’s occasion brought in around 100 magnate, financiers, business owners, and experts from the Netherlands and throughout Europe.