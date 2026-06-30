Hong Kong – Lands Department reacts to Ombudsman’s direct examination report on illegal profession of federal government land

Lands Department reacts to Ombudsman’s direct examination report on illegal profession of federal government land ******************************************************************************************

Concerning the direct examination report on combating illegal profession of federal government land launched by the Office of The Ombudsman today (June 29), the Lands Department (LandsD) values the Ombudsman for evaluating the enforcement actions taken by the LandsD and appropriate departments concerning a case of illegal profession of federal government land in Tin Shui Wai, and accepts the Ombudsman’s suggestions.

The LandsD is delighted to keep in mind the Ombudsman acknowledged the Department’s needed adoption of a “risk-based” method to prioritise and manage huge quantity of illegal profession of federal government land cases according to their seriousness. The Ombudsman likewise kept in mind that the LandsD has actually successively presented a series of procedures recently, such as the incorporation of several information combination and analysis functions into a brand-new database system presented in September 2025.

The LandsD will continue to take advantage of using innovation to boost its enforcement performance and proactively spot abnormalities, consisting of using the Geographic Information System of its Survey and Mapping Office, aerial pictures taken by unmanned aerial cars, and robotic pet dogs to help in day-to-day assessments and tracking, consequently allowing early recognition of duplicated profession or bigger scale illegal profession cases.

The LandsD will actively act on the suggestions of the Ombudsman to optimise the handling of illegal profession of federal government land and enhance enforcement actions. These consist of continually examining the efficiency of existing standards and the database system, checking out making use of innovation to enhance enforcement performance, improving training for frontline personnel in examination and proof collection, and making sure that the personnel comprehend and satisfy their leading function when co-ordinating department efforts in solving land concerns.