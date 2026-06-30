Delayed cancer care unit at MKCG Berhampur leaves patients without advanced treatment facilities

The much-awaited Cancer Care Unit at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur is yet to become operational despite missing its completion deadline by nearly two years, forcing cancer patients to continue relying on hospitals in Bhubaneswar and other states for treatment.

The delay has raised concerns as thousands of people from 10 districts of southern Odisha and neighbouring states depend on MKCG Medical College for healthcare services.

Construction of the state-of-the-art Cancer Care Unit began in 2022 to address the growing demand for specialised cancer treatment. The four-storey facility is designed to accommodate 60 beds, including 20 beds each for male and female patients and another 20 beds for palliative care.

A Kolkata-based private company was awarded the construction contract worth Rs 67 crore, with the project originally scheduled for completion by September 2024. However, even after nearly two years beyond the deadline, the project remains unfinished. The estimated project cost has also increased by over Rs 10 crore, yet the construction is still incomplete.

As a result, patients travelling from distant areas are returning disappointed due to the lack of advanced cancer treatment facilities. Many are compelled to seek treatment in Bhubaneswar or other hospitals across the country.

“There is no facility for cancer patients in Berhampur. There are no doctors or trained operators to run the equipment,” said Pradeep Kumar Patra, a cancer patient.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. However, I was advised to seek treatment outside Berhampur, as MKCG does not have adequate facilities,” said Debanand Dash, another cancer patient.

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At present, MKCG Medical College offers only radiotherapy services, while chemotherapy facilities are still unavailable. Once the Cancer Care Unit becomes operational, patients are expected to receive comprehensive and advanced cancer treatment under one roof.

The facility is also expected to strengthen healthcare services with the appointment of four senior residents, six junior residents, four specialists in radiation and medical oncology, along with more than 20 additional staff members. The hospital administration has already submitted a written proposal to the government regarding the required manpower.

According to the Medical Superintendent, the Cancer Care Unit will become operational after receiving clearance from the R&B Department. Until then, patients continue to wait for the long-delayed facility to begin functioning.

“After getting clearance from the R&B Department, the facilities will be handed over. With the integrated approach by the oncology and radiotherapy departments, the cancer patients will be treated accordingly,” said MKCG Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Prof. Dr Sudeepa Das.